Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Search Operation Launched In J & K's Samba

Search Operation Launched In J & K's Samba


2025-05-17 05:02:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of three suspected terrorists near a forest area in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said a joint team of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off Nangal, Chilladanga, Goran and adjoining forests early morning for a thorough search operation, which is underway.

According to the officials, the operation was launched after locals informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

No trace of the suspected terrorists has been found so far, the officials said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Search Operation Underway In J&K's Reasi After Reports Of Suspicious Movement Search Operation Underway In J&K's Poonch

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN17052025000215011059ID1109560819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search