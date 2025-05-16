Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) To Pilot 'PLAY LEAP' Digital Fan Engagement Platform With Juve Stabia



Brera Holdings has signed a letter of intent to introduce PLAY LEAP, a gamified fan engagement platform, to its portfolio clubs.

The pilot is planned to launch with Italian Serie B club Juve Stabia after the 2024/25 season.

PLAY LEAP offers a Software-as-a-Service model with monetization tied to fan engagement.

The platform targets younger, mobile-native fans, with interactive challenges and content sharing. Brera plans to roll out the platform across its growing network of sports clubs.

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , a global sports investment group, announced the signing of a letter of intent to introduce the digital engagement platform PLAY LEAP to its portfolio of clubs, beginning with Italian Serie B side Juve Stabia. The initiative is part of a wider strategy to generate new digital revenue streams and broaden fan interaction and engagement.

The partnership, detailed in a recent press release, involves a collaboration with Israeli sports-tech innovator Leap Sport Digital Ltd., the developer of PLAY LEAP ( ). The platform is designed to enhance fan involvement through gamified experiences and challenges and eventually...

