Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIBA Congress Main Session Kicks Off In Bahrain


2025-05-16 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- The broad session of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) was inaugurated on Friday, with participation of national federations from various countries including Kuwait, the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
Sheikh Issa Al-Khalifa, Deputy President of the Bahraini Olympic Association and Head of the Congress Supreme Committee, affirmed that Bahrain's hosting of this international event depicts its support for the basketball and developing the game at the international level, BNA said.
For his part, Sheikh Saud Al-Thani, in his address to the convention underlined significance of the congress as a strategic platform to draw up future plans for the game.
Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation, touched in his statement on the challenges facing the game globally and plans to promote it further. (end)
kna


