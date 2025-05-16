Mol Undersecretary Holds Talks With Swiss Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, led a ministerial delegation to Bern yesterday to confer with senior officials of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

In the presence of Assistant Director General and Head of Thematic Cooperation at SDC Ambassador Christian Frutiger, and Deputy Director of the Labour Directorate at SECO Dr Valérie Berset Bircher, the delegation focused squarely on ironing out the details of their joint work plan.

The discussions zeroed in on practical steps to deepen labour-sector cooperation and ramp up the exchange of technical expertise between Qatar and Switzerland.