Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Crown Prince Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, upon his arrival at Doha International Airport on Wednesday, along with his accompanying delegation, on a fraternal visit to the country.

