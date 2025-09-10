Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Crown Prince Of Kuwait

Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Crown Prince Of Kuwait


2025-09-10 02:00:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, upon his arrival at Doha International Airport on Wednesday, along with his accompanying delegation, on a fraternal visit to the country.

MENAFN10092025000063011010ID1110044471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search