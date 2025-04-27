General Staff: 174 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Over Third On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 174 combat clashes were recorded between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops on April 26, with the fiercest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its 08:00 operational update published on Facebook on Sunday, April 27, according to Ukrinform.

According to the update, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line against the Russian army's pressure and actively weaken its offensive capabilities behind the frontlines.

Yesterday, Russian forces struck Ukrainian positions and settlements using three missiles and 202 guided aerial bombs. They also carried out nearly 5,000 attacks, including 124 multiple rocket launcher strikes, and deployed 2,494 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas such as Novodmytrivka, Mykhailivka, Riasne, Prokhody, and Myropilske in the Sumy region; Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr, Yablunivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole and Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Vesele in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force and rocket and artillery units hit seven enemy targets, including four personnel concentration areas, a drone command post, and two artillery pieces.

In the Kupiansk sector, four Russian attacks were repelled near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, 22 Russian attacks were repelled near Nadiia, Hrekivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, and towards Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector, three enemy attacks were stopped near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 attacks were repelled near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 29 enemy assaults were stopped near Druzhba, Leonidivka, Krymske, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 68 enemy assaults were repelled near Sukhа Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenke, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 13 attacks were stopped near Pryvilne, Dniproenerhiia, and Rozlyv.

In the Orikhiv sector, four assaults were repelled near Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, one enemy assault was successfully stopped.

No offensive actions were reported yesterday on the Kharkiv and Huliaipole fronts.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces continue to contain Russian troops, halting 15 assaults over the past day. Russia launched 37 guided bomb strikes and 296 artillery attacks, including 14 rocket artillery strikes.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.