Delhi CM Supports '100 Per Cent Boycott' Of Turkish Apples, Institutions
Addressing the media during a visit to the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi, CM Gupta said, "I compliment the traders for the boycott. If any nation works against Bharat's interest in any form, then Indian citizens will boycott it."
"The decision reflects the traders' patriotism," she said.
Supporting the public outrage against countries supporting terror in India, she said, "There will be no 'vyapar, varta or sambandh' (trade, communication or relation with countries supporting terror."
The Chief Minister also welcomed the decision by Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia to end their MoUs with Turkish educational institutions.
"There has to be a 100 per cent boycott of countries which are supporting terror in our country," she said.
Earlier, during a round of the Azadpur Mandi, the largest fruit market in Asia, CM Gupta hit out at the deplorable condition of facilities, including a lack of security and a stench in the entire area.
"The previous AAP government has reduced the market to a corruption hub. Neither their ministers nor chairmen appointed by them at various mandis were interested in putting in any effort for improvement," she said.
"The leaders who promised to make Delhi as good as London or Paris could not even improve the sanitation and toilets here," she said.
The Chief Minister promised a total makeover of facilities for traders and workers at mandis and identified key areas of focus as modernisation, cleanliness, roads, maintenance of toilets and security.
She said the BJP government will not allow corruption in mandis, and committees will be reconstituted for the overall improvement.
Thousands of trucks come here, and items eaten by people are handled, but the previous government had reduced the market to a large garbage bin, she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment