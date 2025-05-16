Energy Ministry Hosts Ninth Meeting Of Working Group On Green Technologies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry has held the ninth meeting of the Working Group on Coordination and Monitoring of the Application of Green Technologies and Energy Efficiency Requirements in the Liberated Territories, Azernews reports.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who chairs the Working Group, emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, restoration, reconstruction, and development efforts in the liberated territories are being carried out with particular focus on implementing the“Green Energy Zone” concept. The expanded use of modern approaches that promote energy efficiency and renewable energy in these regions was positively assessed.

The construction of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power stations is expected to contribute significantly to the development of Garabagh and East Zangezur as green energy zones.

The Secretariat of the Working Group presented a report on the implementation of decisions adopted during the previous session. In addition, the results of monitoring conducted this year in 11 cities and villages across Garabagh and East Zangezur were discussed.

Key indicators were shared regarding the current status of solar panels and collectors, LED-based lighting systems, electric vehicle charging stations, smart benches, as well as the use of thermal insulation materials and energy-efficient lighting.

A separate presentation addressed the implementation mechanism for rooftop solar panel installations in individual homes and administrative-public buildings. The presentation outlined technical criteria, execution stages, and opportunities for project expansion. Discussions were also held on the energy supply of boiler houses in the city of Shusha, with future steps under consideration.

Alongside state institutions represented in the Working Group, the meeting was attended by the Special Representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the State Agency for Restoration and Construction, the Shusha City State Reserve Administration, Azeristiliktechizat JSC, and the Social Development Fund for Internally Displaced Persons.