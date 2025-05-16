Panasonic Expands Premium Beauty Range With Brand-New Nanoe Hair Dryers

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) today announced the debut of its latest premium hair dryers, the EH-NA9N and EH-NA7M. Seen as game-changers in hair care, these dryers are engineered with advanced features and Panasonic's signature nanoeTM technology, ensuring salon-quality finish at home minus the dryness, frizz and dandruffs.

Building on Panasonic's unwavering commitment to innovation and Japan-quality craftmanship, the EH-NA9N and EH-NA7M are more than just hair dryers – they are sophisticated hair care tools designed to nourish and enhance hair's natural beauty. At the heart of their performance is Panasonic's groundbreaking nanoeTM technology, which generates ultra-fine, moisture-rich ions that penetrate deep into the hair shaft. This microscopic moisture infusion significantly reduces frizz, boosts shine for a healthy-looking lustre, and helps maintain a healthy scalp by locking in essential hydration.

Panasonic's revolutionary nanoeTM technology works by condensing moisture from the air to generate nano-sized, electrostatically charged water particles. These nanoeTM ions are approximately 1,000 times more moisture-rich than regular negative ions and have a far greater surface area, allowing them to penetrate the hair cuticle more effectively. This process helps reduce frizz by coating the hair surface and neutralizing static electricity; plus, hair becomes more resilient to heat and environmental stressors with moisture retained in the strands. nanoeTM also helps smoothen the hair cuticle for enhanced shine and better light reflection. Equally important, nanoeTM ensures optimum scalp care as it helps deliver moisture ions directly to the scalp, promoting a healthier environment for hair growth.

'The introduction of the EH-NA9N and EH-NA7M underscores our commitment to provide consumers across the MEA region superior personal care tools that use cutting-edge technologies,' said Yusuke Hirokawa, Product Marketing Manager – PMMAF. 'These hair dryers have been developed with hair's inner health and its outer beauty top of mind. They are not just about drying hair; they are about nurturing hair and scalp with our innovative nanoeTM technology, and providing features that deliver ultimate hair care with salon-quality finish.'

EH-NA9N: The Ultimate Hair Care and Styling Solution

The flagship EH-NA9N model is meticulously crafted to deliver both superior hair care and versatile styling options. In addition to its built-in nanoeTM technology, the EH-NA9N is also equipped with mineral ion technology, thus hydrating your hair from within, locking moisture into your cuticles and tightening them to protect against friction damage from brushing and harmful UV rays. Other key features of the EH-NA9N include:

. Special modes for hair, hair tip, skin, scalp: Offers a range of intelligent modes to cater to various hair types and styling needs. These are:

- Hot & Cold Alternating Mode – ideal for adding lustre to the hair. This mode was developed to switch the airflow between hot air and cold air automatically. This temperature gap will mitigate waves, line up the surface of the hair, and reflect light to add lustre.

- Hair Tip Care Mode – this mode automatically senses the ambient temperature. It delivers alternating warm and cool airflows at optimal intervals to perfect your hair ends. With a gentle and focused airflow, it's easier than ever to achieve targeted and precise care.

- Scalp Care Mode - Moisture left on the scalp surface can cause stickiness and other discomfort. Scalp care mode uses gentle airflow at approximately 50°C for comfortable and effective drying.

- Skin Care Mode - After taking a bath, use the airflow that contains nanoeTM and mineral ion to keep your skin moisture and make it supple.

. Smart Temperature Control: An integrated sensor adjusts the air temperature based on the ambient temperature to prevent overheating and protect hair from damage.

. Attachments for Varieties of Hair Styles – includes Built-in quick-dry nozzle, which releases varying levels of air pressure thus drying your hair quickly while gently detangling wet hair. There is also the Concentrator Nozzle, which is ideal for styling as it targets specific areas effortlessly with wide, gentle airflow. Finally, it comes with the Diffuser, which helps boost your curls and waves. Its gentle and ample airflow adds volume from the roots, while the rounded tips on the long prongs make styling effortless and gentle on your scalp.

. Fast Drying – Panasonic's advanced technology optimises internal airflow to dry hair faster and more comfortably.

. Ergonomic Design: Ensures a comfortable grip and balanced feel during use.

EH-NA7M: Powerful Performance with nanoeTM Benefits in Compact Foldable Design

The EH-NA7M offers a powerful yet gentle drying experience, harnessing the benefits of nanoeTM technology for beautifully healthy hair. It has a compact, foldable design that makes it ideal for travel or for storing it into tight cabinet storage compartments. The EH-NA7M offers multiple airflow and temperature settings, allowing users to customize the drying experience based on their hair type and desired style. It also offers the Fast Drying feature, and comes with the quick-dry nozzle (built-in) and concentrator nozzle attachment.

Panasonic has been at the forefront of hair beauty for 90 years, driving the evolution of what hair dryers can do. With each successive era, Panasonic has expanded the capabilities of hair dryers – from the pursuit of comfortable hair dryers, to the current age of dryers that care not only for the hair but for the skin and scalp as well. In this way, Panasonic hair dryers continue to evolve.