Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Communications Ministry Discusses Google's Investment In Kuwait

2025-05-15 03:03:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar met with Ruth Porat, Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet Inc. (Google), during her visit to Kuwait.
The meeting aimed to strengthen their strategic partnership, focusing on technology and digital investment collaboration to enhance digital integration in government agencies.
This initiative supports Kuwait's development vision, "New Kuwait 2035."
Key attendees included Shaima Al-Terkait, Abdulrahman Al-Thehaiban, Salim Eid and Martin Roski. (end)
fh


MENAFN15052025000071011013ID1109555441

