Matrixspace Delivers AI-Powered Edge Solutions For Public Safety And Smart City Applications

MatrixSpace integrates Dell NativeEdge to enhance real-time AI, strengthen public safety programs, and support next-generation smart city initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MatrixSpace , a leader in AI-enhanced radar sensing technology, announced that MatrixSpace 360 Radar is using Dell Technologies AI-powered edge computing to enhance its radar sensor solutions. By integrating Dell NativeEdge, the advanced edge operations software solution that helps manage and secure technology deployed in the field, MatrixSpace is boosting the speed, security, and scalability of its situational awareness technology to support the future of public safety and smart city operations.

"Our vision at MatrixSpace has always centered on the edge," said Dr. Nihar Nanda, Head of AI Products at MatrixSpace. "We needed a partner that could deliver the performance and reliability required for critical, real-time applications. Dell NativeEdge met those needs perfectly, allowing us to accelerate our AI development, enhance user experiences, and get these life-saving solutions into the field faster."

The MatrixSpace 360 Radar combines a future-proof edge computing architecture with scalable AI software, delivering real-time object detection and classification, simplified system management, and accelerated decision-making without relying on cloud processing. Powered by Dell NativeEdge, each node provides a full 360-degree field of view with industry-leading detection range for aircraft and small drones and is interconnectable for consistent low airspace awareness across vast distances.

The City of Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is among the first to deploy this integrated solution. Through a network of MatrixSpace 360 Radars powered by Dell NativeEdge, the department supports its innovative "Drone as First Responder" (DFR) program. The system allows remotely piloted drones to be dispatched immediately to emergency scenes, helping to de-escalate incidents, locate suspects, assist in search and rescue missions, and act as a vital force multiplier for the agency.

Working with Dell Technologies, MatrixSpace is helping to lay the foundation for the next generation of public safety and security programs and the future of drone delivery and autonomous air mobility.

Please visit MatrixSpace at Dell Technologies World (NativeEdge Pavillon), taking place May 19–22 at the Venetian Conference Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, to learn more about how MatrixSpace and Dell are transforming the way our cities work and play.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace provides affordable, AI-enhanced radar sensor solutions for situational awareness, serving customers in public safety, critical infrastructure, transportation, and emerging autonomous markets.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

[email protected]

661.714.5619

SOURCE MatrixSpace

