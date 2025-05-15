Call For Entries Issued For 18Th Annual Globee® Awards For Impact

Recognizing Innovations, Solutions, and Initiatives That Create Positive Change Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have officially issued the Call for Entries for the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact .

As the Globee® Awards continue to gain momentum across industries and countries, the Globee® Awards for Impact has expanded to honor a broader range of products, services, initiatives, and achievements that are actively driving positive change. The program recognizes meaningful contributions from companies of all sizes, sectors, and regions-spotlighting innovations that improve lives, empower communities, and reshape the way we live and work.

"Impact can take many forms-innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, and more," said San Madan , President of the Globee® Awards. "This program celebrates those who are turning bold ideas into real-world solutions that make a difference."

Who Can Apply

The awards are open to companies, organizations, teams, and individuals worldwide. Whether you're a startup with a breakthrough solution or an established enterprise with a global initiative, your efforts to create measurable impact deserve to be recognized.

New Categories Reflecting Global Progress

The 2025 categories highlight impactful achievements in areas such as product and service innovation, customer empowerment, organizational culture, digital transformation, social good, and community advancement.

Submit your nominations and learn more:

Transparent, Data-Driven Judging

A global panel of industry experts reviews nominations through a data-driven, transparent evaluation process . Judges assess each entry based on clearly defined criteria, including achievement, main content, summary, and supporting material .

