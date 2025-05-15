Call For Entries Issued For 18Th Annual Globee® Awards For Impact
Recognizing Innovations, Solutions, and Initiatives That Create Positive Change Worldwide
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have officially issued the Call for Entries for the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact .
As the Globee® Awards continue to gain momentum across industries and countries, the Globee® Awards for Impact has expanded to honor a broader range of products, services, initiatives, and achievements that are actively driving positive change. The program recognizes meaningful contributions from companies of all sizes, sectors, and regions-spotlighting innovations that improve lives, empower communities, and reshape the way we live and work.
"Impact can take many forms-innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, and more," said San Madan , President of the Globee® Awards. "This program celebrates those who are turning bold ideas into real-world solutions that make a difference."
Who Can Apply
The awards are open to companies, organizations, teams, and individuals worldwide. Whether you're a startup with a breakthrough solution or an established enterprise with a global initiative, your efforts to create measurable impact deserve to be recognized.
New Categories Reflecting Global Progress
The 2025 categories highlight impactful achievements in areas such as product and service innovation, customer empowerment, organizational culture, digital transformation, social good, and community advancement.
Submit your nominations and learn more:
Transparent, Data-Driven Judging
A global panel of industry experts reviews nominations through a data-driven, transparent evaluation process . Judges assess each entry based on clearly defined criteria, including achievement, main content, summary, and supporting material .
About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .
Follow: @globeeawards | Hashtags: #globeeawards #globeeImpact #impactawards #businessawards
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
SOURCE Globee AwardsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment