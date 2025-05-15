PACKIT® INTRODUCES MORE WAYS TO CHILL WITH THE LAUNCH OF TWO NEW COOLERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire)(SRP $39.99) - Cool, convenient, and built for the journey!Meet the Freezable 12 Can Cooler Tote-your go-to soft cooler for beach days, picnics, road trips, and more. The spacious 10.4L interior fits up to 12 cans, and the leakproof welded liner is easy to clean with built-in antimicrobial protection. A sturdy shoulder strap, zippered closure, and front pocket make it the ultimate hands-free cooler for wherever life takes you. Available in Poppy, Seaside Stripe and City Charcoal.

Freezable Newport Cooler (SRP $54.99) – Stay cool wherever you go with this portable cooler designed for comfort and convenience. The Newport Cooler features a wide mouth opening with a lay-back lid for easy loading and unloading, plus a leakproof welded liner and antimicrobial interior to make cleanup a breeze. This 9.9L portable cooler fits up to 16 standard-sized cans and has an interior zip mesh pocket and side slip pocket to keep your essentials organized.

It also includes an adjustable crossbody strap, a sturdy top handle, and folds flat for easy storage. Available in Azure Blue, Papaya and Black.

"Our goal with the cooler innovations was to utilize PackIt's patented technology to create highly functional and stylish solutions that help simplify our customers' lives," said Nicole Stanley, Product Designer. "Traditional coolers tend to be messy and cumbersome; our coolers' streamlined design and ECOFREEZE Technology enable them to be lightweight, easy to clean, and are a smart and simple way to keep items cool when you're on the go."

Patented ECOFREEZE® Technology, freezable gel built into the walls of the bags

Proudly made by PackIt®: creator of the ORIGINAL reusable, foldable, freezable lunch bag. Designed in California. Available for purchase at PackIt and Amazon

PackIt ®, a Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand, was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to impact health and well-being by delivering solutions-oriented products that empower you to make healthy lifestyle choices. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt provides smart solutions that encourage eating and drinking well, optimizing routines, and enjoying life's journey.

