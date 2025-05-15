UK SAP Consultancy Expands To US To Address S/4HANA Migration Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resulting IT expands into North America to de-risk complex SAP projects with business-led Phase Zero initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As SAP customers face the looming ECC end-of-support deadline in 2027, the pressure to establish a business case and clear path to S/4HANA is building. That's why UK-headquartered independent SAP consultancy, Resulting IT , has announced entry into the US with Austin (TX) based Resulting LLC - bringing its proven Phase Zero approach stateside.

Unlike traditional systems integrators, Resulting isn't focused on SAP implementation. Instead, the firm works 100% customer-side, ensuring transformation starts with strategic business alignment, then supports customers with expertise during their SAP transformation programs.

“Too many SAP programs are set up to fail before they begin-because they skip the clarity of thought up front,” said Stuart Browne, CEO at Resulting IT.“Our role is to help customers gain business alignment, exec buy-in, and set their risky ERP transformation up for success. Every dollar companies invest in Phase Zero equates to around $30 once their program is up and running.”

Setting a Clearer Path Before You Migrate

With 61% of SAP ECC customers yet to move to S/4HANA 1, organizations increasingly need to run their S/4HANA Phase Zero-the pre-project planning, alignment, and decision-making stage that precedes migration - but few SAP consultancies have the skills and experience to support them on this project.

“We've proven in Europe that SAP customers value independence as SIs and Big 4 consultancies may have a vested interest in their own solutions. We come at the problem solely from the customer's perspective, which they find refreshing. There's a clear space in the US for the same approach,” adds Nick Coburn, Principal Partner at Resulting IT.

Whether navigating RISE with SAP, building internal business cases, or designing future SAP operating models, Resulting's proven Phase Zero approach enables customers to cut through the noise and make informed , risk-aware choices that stick .

Supporting North American Organizations Where It Matters Most

The Austin-based firm will focus on sectors including utilities , manufacturing , and retail -industries where SAP is deeply ingrained and transformation is highly complex.

Resulting already has several US clients serviced from the UK, but recognizes the need to establish a broader workforce to meet demand.

Resulting's US presence reflects increasing demand for:



Objective S/4HANA roadmaps free from SI or vendor bias

Independent advice in areas such as RISE, licensing, and BTP

Help selecting Systems Integrators for S/4HANA programs

Building stronger internal capabilities and change resilience Measurable business outcomes , not just SAP go-lives



Strengthening Community Roots Through ASUG

The US presence coincides with Resulting IT becoming a member of ASUG (Americas' SAP Users' Group), deepening its engagement with the SAP community in North America.

Mirroring its long-standing relationship with UKISUG (The UK and Ireland SAP User Group), Resulting's ASUG membership reinforces its commitment to business-led transformation-and provides a platform to share Resulting's deep SAP knowledge freely with the SAP community through events.

What Makes Resulting Different

In their 21-year trading history, Resulting IT has earned a reputation for being the SAP consultancy that speaks business first . This focus plays out through their market-leading Net Promoter Score of 93%.

Resulting is a“sleeves rolled up” consultancy that can help customers think strategically and translate that to pragmatic hands-on delivery, working within the customer team alongside their SI.

“We don't just consult-we commit,” added Abigail Allman, Head of SAP Ecosystem Engagement at Resulting.“We roll up our sleeves and get in the trenches with our clients. From shaping vision to managing complexity, our focus is to de-risk SAP programs and link them to outcomes that matter .”

1 Source: Gartner, as cited by The Register, March 2025 –

About Resulting IT



Award-winning, independent SAP consultancy founded in 2004 by CEO Stuart Browne, a former Big 4 leader.

Resulting is the UK's best-loved SAP consultancy with a 93% Net Promoter Score (NPS) in an independent Voice of the Customer survey.

Resulting is private equity backed by YFM Equity Partners.

Appeared in the Northern Tech Awards Top 100 from 2017–2025. Finalist in the UK National Technology Awards and MCA Consultant of the Year.



For more information visit

CONTACT: ...