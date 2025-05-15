Gurugram: GMDA Conducts Mock Drills On Flood Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 15 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has completed the mock drills of all the 21 underpasses in the city as part of the ongoing flood preparedness measures being taken up by the Authority on Thursday.

The drills of all underpasses pertaining to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD have been timely executed by the officials.

During the drills, recycled water from fire tenders was released into the underground sumps in the underpasses. Once the sumps were filled, the pumps installed in the underpasses were activated to check their working and efficacy in pumping out the water.

The working of the DG Sets was also checked to ensure that there is adequate electric supply to facilitate the smooth functioning of the pumping machinery during the monsoon season.

It was observed that the pumping machinery in 18 underpasses was found to be functioning to their full capacity and was in good condition. These pumps were effective in driving out the accumulated water and preventing any situation of waterlogging during the drills.

Additionally, the drainage network in these underpasses was also effective in curbing any waterlogging situation during the mock drill. It was also detected during the mock drills that the pumping machinery installed at Medanta, Rajiv Chowk and Sector- 84/36B underpasses under NHAI were not fully operational.

NHAI has been requested to rectify the issue at the earliest in order to ensure the working of all pumping machinery during the monsoon season.

Additionally, no provision of pumping machinery was found in the Dhanwapur underpass, and PWD has been intimated to install pump sets of adequate capacity to keep the underpass free of any waterlogging situation during periods of heavy rainfall.

The mock drills at the underpasses were part of the flood preparedness measures being undertaken to ensure that citizens do not experience any inconvenience and traffic continues to ply without any congestion during the monsoon season.

“These mock drills at the underpasses helped us gauge the on-ground situation and assess the functioning of our machinery and dewatering pumping system in the underpasses. Most of the underpasses were found well-equipped with the required machinery and drainage infrastructure. Directives have been issued to concerned departments for taking necessary action and remedial measures where required,” said Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

The mock drills of underpasses at Ambiance Mall, Subhash Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector- 110/113, Sector- 109/110, Sector- 102/104 and Sector- 84/36B were conducted by GMDA officials along with NHAI.

Simultaneously, the mock drills for the underpasses on Golf Course Road were jointly undertaken along with DLF. These included both the U-turn underpasses in DLF Cyber city, Sikanderpur Underpass, DLF Phase 1 underpass & the Genpact underpass.

The mock drills at Atul Kataria Chowk, Mahavir Chowk and Dhanwapur were conducted by GMDA along with PWD officials. The mock drill at Huda City Centre underpass was also carried out by GMDA. As part of its flood preparedness action plan, GMDA is working on other key areas and initiatives to combat waterlogging in the city during the rains.

Installation of additional pumping machinery, cleaning and maintaining of drains, creeks, road gullies, chutes, connection of drains, etc, are being undertaken to enable free flow of rain water and prevent water logging situation on the roads.