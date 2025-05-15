Telaeris Xpressentry Now Certified And Integrated With The Lenels2 Onguard V8.3 Access Control System
Enhancing Physical Security with Seamless Handheld Badge, Biometric, and Mobile Credential Validation and Emergency MusteringWe envision a future where safety and security teams can manage access control and critical events anywhere, anytime.” - Dave Carta, CEO TelaerisSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a global leader in handheld security and emergency mustering solutions, announced today that its XPressEntry system is now certified and fully interfaced with LenelS2 OnGuard v8.3 access control system. This certification ensures seamless compatibility, providing safety and security teams with enhanced mobile access control, real-time badge verification, and emergency evacuation management through XPressEntry's industry-leading handheld readers.
By integrating with the OnGuard system, XPressEntry extends secure access verification beyond fixed door readers, allowing security personnel to authenticate credentials and check permissions anywhere using handheld badge and biometric readers. This capability is particularly valuable in high-security environments and industries requiring mobility, including corporate campuses, government and military facilities, hospitals, schools, airports, manufacturing plants, construction sites, mines, refineries, and critical infrastructure.
Additionally, XPressEntry's emergency mustering feature ensures real-time evacuation tracking, enabling security teams to quickly verify who is safely exited and identify any missing persons to help first responders save lives.
"We envision a future where safety and security teams can manage access control and critical events anywhere, anytime," said Dave Carta, CEO Telaeris. "Certifying XPressEntry with the LenelS2 OnGuard system is another step toward that vision, empowering organizations with seamless mobile access control, and demonstrates our continued commitment to provide state of the art mobile solutions for security and safety professionals.”
XPressEntry's handheld readers support badge authentication, biometric verification, and mobile mustering, ensuring personnel are accounted for in real time. The integration with OnGuard v8.3 enables live synchronization of access permissions, entry/exit activity tracking, and an intuitive interface for managing security on-the-go.
For more information about XPressEntry's interface with LenelS2 OnGuard v8.3, visit partners-and-integrations/lenel-s2/ .
About Telaeris
Founded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and track facility occupancy. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to deliver effective workplace safety and security solutions, safeguarding lives, and business interests. For more information, please visit .
Rainer Boelzle
Telaeris, Inc.
+1 858-627-9700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment