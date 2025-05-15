Telaeris Xpressentry Now Certified And Integrated With The Lenels2 Onguard V8.3 Access Control System

Enhancing Physical Security with Seamless Handheld Badge, Biometric, and Mobile Credential Validation and Emergency Mustering

- Dave Carta, CEO TelaerisSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a global leader in handheld security and emergency mustering solutions, announced today that its XPressEntry system is now certified and fully interfaced with LenelS2 OnGuard v8.3 access control system. This certification ensures seamless compatibility, providing safety and security teams with enhanced mobile access control, real-time badge verification, and emergency evacuation management through XPressEntry's industry-leading handheld readers.By integrating with the OnGuard system, XPressEntry extends secure access verification beyond fixed door readers, allowing security personnel to authenticate credentials and check permissions anywhere using handheld badge and biometric readers. This capability is particularly valuable in high-security environments and industries requiring mobility, including corporate campuses, government and military facilities, hospitals, schools, airports, manufacturing plants, construction sites, mines, refineries, and critical infrastructure.Additionally, XPressEntry's emergency mustering feature ensures real-time evacuation tracking, enabling security teams to quickly verify who is safely exited and identify any missing persons to help first responders save lives."We envision a future where safety and security teams can manage access control and critical events anywhere, anytime," said Dave Carta, CEO Telaeris. "Certifying XPressEntry with the LenelS2 OnGuard system is another step toward that vision, empowering organizations with seamless mobile access control, and demonstrates our continued commitment to provide state of the art mobile solutions for security and safety professionals.”XPressEntry's handheld readers support badge authentication, biometric verification, and mobile mustering, ensuring personnel are accounted for in real time. The integration with OnGuard v8.3 enables live synchronization of access permissions, entry/exit activity tracking, and an intuitive interface for managing security on-the-go.For more information about XPressEntry's interface with LenelS2 OnGuard v8.3, visit partners-and-integrations/lenel-s2/ .About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and track facility occupancy. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to deliver effective workplace safety and security solutions, safeguarding lives, and business interests. For more information, please visit .

