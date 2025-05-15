Synder Launches Netsuite Integration To Power Smarter, Automated Accounting For Multi-Channel Businesses
Key benefits of the Synder–NetSuite integration include:
-
Unified data flow: Сapture all your Shopify-Stripe sales, refunds, fees, and taxes right into NetSuite with no manual entry.
Fast, reliable reconciliation: Match transactions with bank deposits and ensure books stay balanced and accurate.
Scalable reporting: Track real-time financial performance across sales channels, markets, and currencies for confident decision-making.
"NetSuite is the engine that powers operations for a lot of fast-growing businesses," said Michael Astreiko, CEO at Synder. "With this integration, our users can plug right into their corporate ERP while keeping their financial workflows clean and automated. It's a big win for teams juggling complex tasks who want to scale without piling on more accounting work."
The integration is ideal for retailers, manufacturers, SaaS businesses and accounting professionals that rely on NetSuite for enterprise resource planning and want to eliminate time-consuming manual work in their accounting process.
It's especially valuable for finance teams aiming to:
-
Cut out repetitive manual tasks
Maintain compliance with accounting standards
Operate more efficiently with real-time visibility into performance
Synder's integration with NetSuite is now available to users. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit .
About Synder
Synder is an intelligent accounting automation platform built to streamline complex financial workflows for retail, SaaS businesses, and accounting professionals. A Y Combinator S21 alum and 2023 AICPA Startup Accelerator participant, Synder connects sales channels, payment gateways, and leading accounting software and ERPs, including QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Xero to automate multi-source data sync, multi-channel reconciliation, and GAAP-compliant revenue recognition. Trusted by over 5,000 businesses and 200 accounting firms, Synder delivers the speed, accuracy, and customization finance teams need to simplify bookkeeping, accelerate the close, and scale with confidence.
Media Contact:
Anna Misiuro
[email protected]
415-539-2507
SOURCE Synder
