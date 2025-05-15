Ameren Missouri Files Plan With Missouri Public Service Commission To Help Spur Economic Growth In The State

Powering Missouri Growth Plan aims to reliably serve large businesses while maintaining just and reasonable rates for all customers

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE ), has filed a plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) to accommodate the growing energy demands of large, energy-intensive customers. The company's Powering Missouri Growth Plan aims to ensure that Ameren Missouri can reliably serve these new customers, including advanced manufacturing and data centers, while maintaining just and reasonable rates for all customers.

Job creation: The plan aims to create meaningful job growth by making Missouri even more attractive for new and existing businesses to relocate or expand.

Community betterment: The plan is an economic catalyst, bringing new revenue sources for essential community services such as schools and fire protection. Consumer protection: The plan protects existing customers and is designed so that expanding companies pay their fair share of costs.

"Ameren Missouri's Powering Growth Plan is designed to attract new jobs and investment, help current customers expand and further position our communities as a great place to live and do business," said Mark Birk , chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "Ameren Missouri is uniquely positioned to accommodate the energy needs of these new and expanding businesses, which will bring tremendous economic benefits to Missouri and our communities."

The filing includes several consumer protection components designed to protect all stakeholders in accordance with Missouri Senate Bill 4, major energy legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly with bi-partisan support that will go into effect Aug. 28.

If approved by the PSC, the plan would offer a competitive, yet structured approach designed so that new large customers pay their fair share of the costs of providing electric service to them, while maintaining just and reasonable rates for all customers, and provides options to accomplish their various clean energy goals.

"Companies who use a lot of energy evaluate many factors when they are looking to locate their business in a community," said Rob Dixon , senior director of economic and community development for Ameren Missouri. "At Ameren Missouri, we offer a balanced energy mix, a reliable energy delivery system, and some of the lowest electric rates in the country. We want those companies to know Missouri is open for business, and we are ready to serve them. When businesses grow here, they create jobs and spur millions of dollars in investment in our local communities."

Ameren Missouri is well positioned to accommodate these and other economic development projects now and into the future. The company recently announced a significant change to its generation strategy, accelerating generation investments to support robust economic expansion, bolster reliability, and create jobs across the state.

"Abundant, reliable energy powers meaningful economic growth in Missouri," said Ajay Arora , senior vice president and chief development officer at Ameren Missouri. "Our focus has been on making significant investments in a balanced mix of generation resources to provide reliable, lowest-cost, cleaner energy for our customers. Through our generation plan, we are committed to making our state an attractive destination for new and expanding businesses."

The revision to Ameren Missouri's Preferred Resource Plan in its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is designed to serve up to 2.0 gigawatts (GW) of expected new energy demand by 2032, with a balanced mix of generation resources to deliver reliable, affordable and cleaner energy for all customers.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its approximately 1.3 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers approximately 60 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook/AmerenMissouri .

