BARNES International Establishes Strategic Partnership With Dubai Land Department To Advance Real Estate Innovation

DLD has signed a strategic collaboration with BARNES Dubai through a Memorandum, reinforcing the companies' commitment to innovation and sustainable growth

- Mr. Paulo Pereira, VP Operations of BARNES DubaiDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed a strategic collaboration with BARNES Middle East Africa through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), reinforcing the companies' commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth within one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.The agreement was officially signed during a ceremony at the International Property Show (IPS) in Dubai on April 16, 2025, by Ms. Majida Ali Rashed, Chief Executive Officer - Real Estate Development Sector at DLD, and Mr. Paulo Pereira, VP Operations of BARNES Dubai. The MoC marks a prestigious recognition of BARNES' capabilities as a global real estate partner.“We are grateful for this opportunity and see this agreement as a strong acknowledgement of our business vision and values. It is a privilege to support the strategic direction of Dubai's leadership in shaping a world-class real estate ecosystem,” said Mr. Pereira during the signing ceremony.The primary objective of this partnership is to further establish Dubai as an unrivaled destination for luxury real estate, both for investment and for primary residence. The collaboration will unlock new business opportunities and enhance the city's reputation as a focal point for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. With 30 years of expertise in luxury real estate and successful operations in over 22 countries, BARNES is a trusted and recognized name among high-net-worth clients, making it an ideal partner for this strategic collaboration. Additionally, BARNES Dubai is a pioneer in high-tech real estate advancements, having already launched a proprietary AI client-centric tool and an interactive immersive room on site in the Dubai office."Our collaboration with BARNES Dubai represents a meaningful step toward cultivating a more refined, data-driven, and globally connected real estate market in Dubai. It supports our strategic goals to provide a flexible, transparent, and secure real estate environment for investors and the wider community." said Ms. Majida Ali Rashed, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department.The joint business initiatives of DLD and BARNES will include exchanging crucial market data and analyses, co-organizing international roadshows and events, and overall strategic promotion of the positive image of Dubai as a global innovation and investment hub, offering exceptional quality of life for residents.About DLDThe Dubai Land Department (DLD) is the Dubai Government entity responsible for the registration, regulation, and promotion of real estate investments in Dubai. DLD aims to provide an attractive environment for investment by implementing international standards across the real estate sector.About BARNESBARNES International Realty is a global leader in luxury real estate, founded in France in 1994. With operations in over 22 countries, BARNES has a vast network of international clients and resources. BARNES Dubai is the company's first Middle Eastern branch and HQ for the region.For media inquiries, please contact: BARNES Dubai at ...

Gelen alnakchbadi

BARNES Dubai

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.