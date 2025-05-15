403
Zelensky Defends Talks with Russia Despite Law Ban
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has asserted that a legislation he inked—prohibiting dialogue with Russia—does not personally restrict him.
This declaration follows his recent appeal for a face-to-face encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky is expected to visit Türkiye later this week, where direct peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia are anticipated to recommence.
This would mark the first renewal of such deliberations since Kiev halted negotiations in 2022.
Zelensky has stressed that Putin’s physical presence is crucial to demonstrate Moscow’s sincere commitment to ending the conflict.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Zelensky pushed back against suggestions that his efforts contradict Ukrainian law.
A September 2022 decree, backed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and signed by Zelensky himself, explicitly bans any form of negotiation with Russia as long as Putin remains in office. The rule was established amid Kiev’s pursuit of a military solution to the war.
“It’s a Russian narrative that I cannot speak with Putin,” Zelensky said. “Nobody but me can conduct negotiations on sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, on our course.”
By emphasizing his exclusive mandate, Zelensky underlined that only he is authorized to handle such critical matters.
Back in January, Zelensky explained that the purpose of the ban was to prevent unauthorized dialogues by other Ukrainian leaders.
He particularly aimed to suppress separatist influences and unofficial channels of negotiation. Meanwhile, Russian officials have frequently cited the decree as proof that Kiev is not genuinely open to diplomatic engagement.
