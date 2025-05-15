LM Funding America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31,
|December 31,
| 2025
(unaudited)
|2024
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|1,028,870
|$
|3,378,152
|Digital assets - current (Note 2)
|8,231,963
|9,021,927
|Finance receivables
|21,910
|21,051
|Marketable securities (Note 5)
|18,340
|27,050
|Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 5)
|-
|200,000
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|899,036
|827,237
|Income tax receivable
|31,187
|31,187
|Current assets
|10,231,306
|13,506,604
|Fixed assets, net (Note 3)
|16,377,635
|18,376,948
|Intangible assets, net (Note 3)
|5,423,985
|5,478,958
|Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4)
|947,348
|467,172
|Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 5)
|7,251
|4,255
|Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5)
|171,810
|200,790
|Digital assets - long-term (Note 2)
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|Right of use assets (Note 7)
|888,049
|938,641
|Other assets
|73,857
|73,857
|Long-term assets
|28,889,935
|30,540,621
|Total assets
|$
|39,121,241
|$
|44,047,225
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,359,891
|989,563
|Note payable - short-term (Note 6)
|361,547
|386,312
|Due to related parties (Note 9)
|37,312
|15,944
|Current portion of lease liability (Note 7)
|188,763
|170,967
|Total current liabilities
|1,947,513
|1,562,786
|Note payable - long-term (Note 6)
|6,386,609
|6,365,345
|Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 7)
|748,054
|776,535
|Long-term liabilities
|7,134,663
|7,141,880
|Total liabilities
|9,082,176
|8,704,666
|Stockholders' equity (Note 8)
|Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|4,602
|4,602
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,789,990
|102,685,470
|Accumulated deficit
|(71,061,405
|)
|(65,662,731
|)
|Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity
|31,733,187
|37,027,341
|Non-controlling interest
|(1,694,122
|)
|(1,684,782
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,039,065
|35,342,559
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|39,121,241
|$
|44,047,225
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Digital mining revenues
|$
|2,273,940
|$
|4,597,908
|Specialty finance revenue
|67,389
|116,628
|Rental revenue
|30,008
|33,068
|Total revenues
|2,371,337
|4,747,604
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
|1,548,295
|2,654,946
|Curtailment and energy sales
|(149,686
|)
|-
|Staff costs and payroll
|1,050,477
|1,243,026
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,037,578
|1,976,196
|Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|1,809,976
|(4,257,515
|)
|Impairment loss on mining equipment
|-
|1,188,058
|Professional fees
|364,485
|509,893
|Selling, general and administrative
|309,964
|177,906
|Real estate management and disposal
|36,314
|27,189
|Collection costs
|17,352
|926
|Settlement costs with associations
|3,693
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|186,781
|8,170
|Other operating costs
|255,948
|214,505
|Total operating costs and expenses
|7,471,177
|3,743,300
|Operating income (loss)
|(5,099,840
|)
|1,004,304
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|(8,710
|)
|(2,160
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities
|(25,984
|)
|1,350,979
|Gain (loss) on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net
|(52,704
|)
|57,926
|Other income - coupon sales
|-
|4,490
|Interest expense
|(220,906
|)
|(70,826
|)
|Interest income
|1,145
|9,125
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(5,406,999
|)
|2,353,838
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,406,999
|)
|$
|2,353,838
|Less: loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest
|8,325
|(414,221
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.
|$
|(5,398,674
|)
|$
|1,939,617
|Basic income (loss) per common share (Note 1)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|$
|0.80
|Diluted income (loss) per common share (Note 1)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|$
|0.80
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|5,133,412
|2,428,203
|Diluted
|5,133,412
|2,428,203
| LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,406,999
|)
|$
|2,353,838
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,037,578
|1,976,196
|Noncash lease expense
|50,592
|26,043
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|21,264
|-
|Stock compensation
|-
|71,047
|Stock option expense
|110,805
|110,804
|Accrued investment income
|-
|(8,568
|)
|Accrued interest expense on finance lease
|14,710
|-
|Digital assets other income
|-
|(4,490
|)
|Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|1,862,680
|(4,315,441
|)
|Impairment loss on mining machines
|-
|1,188,058
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|8,710
|2,160
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities
|25,984
|(1,350,979
|)
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|186,781
|8,170
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|96,526
|1,583,843
|Repayments to related party
|21,368
|32,445
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|370,328
|(22,003
|)
|Mining of digital assets
|(2,273,940
|)
|(4,597,908
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(25,395
|)
|(25,863
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,899,008
|)
|(2,972,648
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Net collections of finance receivables - original product
|458
|(8,238
|)
|Net collections of finance receivables - special product
|(1,317
|)
|-
|Capital expenditures
|(170,073
|)
|-
|Collection of note receivable
|200,000
|1,449,066
|Investment in digital assets - tether
|(31,420
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin
|1,204,680
|1,296,233
|Proceeds from the sale of tether
|27,964
|-
|Deposits for mining equipment
|(480,176
|)
|(1,096,961
|)
|Distribution to members
|(1,015
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|749,101
|1,640,100
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Insurance financing repayments
|(193,090
|)
|(241,917
|)
|Issuance costs
|(6,285
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(199,375
|)
|(241,917
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(2,349,282
|)
|(1,574,465
|)
|CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|3,378,152
|2,401,831
|CASH - END OF PERIOD
|$
|1,028,870
|827,366
NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities, loss on disposal of mining equipment, impairment loss on mining equipment and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.
The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,406,999
|)
|$
|2,353,838
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Interest expense
|220,906
|70,826
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,037,578
|1,976,196
|Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|(3,148,515
|)
|$
|4,400,860
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities
|25,984
|(1,350,979
|)
|Loss on disposal of mining equipment
|186,781
|8,170
|Impairment loss on mining equipment
|-
|1,188,058
|Stock compensation and option expense
|110,805
|181,851
|Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|(2,824,945
|)
|$
|4,427,960
_________________
1 Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net income can be found below.
2 Calculated using 5,133,412 shares outstanding as of 12/31/24 from SEC Form 10-K filed March 31, 2025.
