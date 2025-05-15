Geoactive Achieves ISO 27001 Certification With Support From Techforce Cyber And ISMS.Online

Geoactive 27001 Success Case Study

Geoactive earns ISO 27001 with TechForce Cyber and ISMS, boosting security, cutting workload, and building global trust in geoscience software.

- Malcolm Brown, Global Security Officer & IT Manager at GeoactiveABERDEEN, ABERDEENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certification success driven by partnership, structured process, and a smart compliance platform.Read the full Geoactive ISO 27001 case studyGeoactive, a leading geoscience software company, has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in its information security journey. The achievement was made possible through a strategic collaboration with TechForce Cyber and the implementation of ISMS's purpose-built compliance platform.Operating in a highly specialised and data-sensitive environment, Geoactive recognised the need to enhance its information security posture in line with global best practices. With customers spanning the global oil and gas industry, the company's priority was to align with the latest ISO 27001:2022 standards while maintaining agility and operational focus.“Security and trust are absolutely central to our product and business,” said Malcolm Brown, Global Security Officer & IT Manager at Geoactive.“We didn't have everything fully documented, but TechForce helped us structure and develop what we needed in a way that made sense for the business and stood up to audit standards. The risk matrix was particularly brilliant-very visual, very easy to present to senior management. It helped us focus on what matters and gave us confidence in our approach.”Geoactive turned to ISMS for its clear, pre-configured platform, and to TechForce Cyber for implementation guidance that balanced rigour with flexibility. This powerful combination enabled a smooth, fast-tracked path to certification.“Our platform is designed to simplify complex compliance, giving teams like Geoactive a head start with built-in guidance, automation, and audit-ready tools,” said Sam Peters, Chief Product Officer at ISMS.“We're proud to see our technology support organisations in embedding real, sustainable security practices.”ISMS's comprehensive feature set-including a risk management dashboard, attestation tracking, and GDPR alignment-played a critical role in maintaining structure and transparency throughout the project.For implementation, Geoactive chose TechForce Cyber based on its reputation for tailored support, deep ISO 27001 expertise, and hands-on delivery. From structured weekly meetings to documentation reviews and stakeholder engagement, TechForce ensured steady progress while minimising internal strain.“We pride ourselves on translating complex security frameworks into practical, business-friendly solutions,” said Jai Aenugu, Founder and CEO of TechForce Cyber.“The Geoactive team were incredibly engaged and focused-we were pleased to support them in building a sustainable and audit-ready security posture.”Key outcomes from the collaboration included:.40% reduction in internal workload during documentation.Timely, successful ISO 27001 certification.Stronger executive visibility and risk ownership.Clear, repeatable processes for long-term complianceBrown added:“Working with TechForce and ISMS has made our journey smoother, faster, and far more effective than doing it alone. It's going to become more and more a fundamental part of how we run our security organisation and its governance.”Geoactive is now looking to expand its use of ISMS for GDPR and business continuity, supporting a future-proof security and compliance model.About GeoactiveGeoactive is a UK-Headquartered software company specialising in geoscience applications for the global energy sector. With flagship solutions including Interactive Petrophysics (IP) and Interactive Correlations (IC), the company delivers cutting-edge tools for reservoir analysis and data interpretation.About TechForce CyberTechForce Cyber is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) helping organisations improve resilience and meet compliance requirements. Services include ISO 27001 consultancy, Cyber Essentials certification, MDR, penetration testing, incident response and security awareness training. With a practical and collaborative approach, TechForce Cyber delivers tailored solutions to simplify security and support long term protection.About ISMSISMS empowers over 65,000 users globally with compliance confidence. Our secure SaaS platform simplifies information security and data privacy compliance across 100+ standards-enabling organisations to achieve certification, streamline operations, and scale securely across entities, frameworks, and jurisdictions with clarity and control.For media enquiries, contact:Email: ...Tel: 01224 516181See How Geoactive Achieved ISO 27001

