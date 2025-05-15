403
The Derma Co. And Zepto Partner To Bring Summer Relief To Jaipur's Delivery Heroes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 15 May 2025: The Derma Co., an active ingredient-led skincare brand from Honasa Consumer Limited, has partnered with Zepto, India's fastest-growing quick commerce company, to provide essential summer skincare to Zepto's delivery partners in Jaipur. In a city where desert heat can be especially harsh on the skin, this initiative aims to protect and uplift those who form the backbone of the Pink City's hyperlocal delivery ecosystem. With this special initiative, Zepto's continued its commitment to care-led actions that safeguard delivery partner's safety and health.
Snigdha Anand, VP – Marketing, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "At The Derma Co., we believe in delivering science-backed skincare that solves real problems. Through our partnership with Zepto, we're proud to extend this philosophy to the delivery partners who work tirelessly in challenging weather conditions. This campaign is a reflection of our shared commitment to care not just for consumers, but also for the people who keep essential services running. It underscores our belief in purposeful, science-led skincare that goes beyond convention."
Commenting on the campaign, Vikas Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto, said "At Zepto, every delivery is powered by real people navigating the city to serve users with speed and care. We're committed not just to fast deliveries, but also to the safety and well-being of those who make them happen. Every store has a designated rest area for delivery partners-with drinking water, hydration-focused refreshments, washrooms, and charging ports. Our partnership with The Derma Co. helps us take this one step further by protecting our partners during the harsh summer months."
Set against the vibrant streets of Jaipur, the campaign film follows Zepto's delivery partners as they navigate the city's heat and hustle. Featuring real riders receiving skincare kits, sharing stories, and smiling with gratitude, the film captures their resilience and the joy of feeling seen. The activation was carried out across Zepto's dark stores in Jaipur, where riders collected their kits and participated in the programme in dedicated rest areas. The collaboration reflects both brands' shared focus on the well-being and dignity of delivery partners, who form the backbone of the quick commerce ecosystem.
About The Derma Co.
The Derma Co. is a science-based skincare brand formulated using active ingredients in potent formulations to solve skincare concerns. Crafted using active ingredients, The Derma Co. products are aimed to resolve diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss and dandruff, among others, for its users. With specialized products, the brand caters to consumers across retail and digital touchpoints and is available on , leading e-commerce marketplaces, and select modern trade outlets.
About Zepto
Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is on a mission to save you time - making every second count towards life's real joys. Our platform has revolutionised rapid commerce in India with cutting-edge technology and strategically optimised delivery hubs. Zepto offers an extensive range of 45,000+ products, from fresh groceries to electronics, beauty essentials, apparels, toys and more, delivering across 80+ cities in 10 minutes*. Zepto Café extends our commitment to convenience, featuring a curated menu of over 200 fresh items.
