Rebekah Lusk Named To The Daily Record's 2025 Power List For Business Law

FREDERICK, Md., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Lusk Law, LLC is proud to announce that attorney Rebekah Lusk has been named to The Daily Record's 2025 Power List: Business Law edition. This prestigious recognition highlights Rebekah among Maryland's most influential and respected business law practitioners.

The honorees of The Daily Record's Power List were selected by the publication's editorial leadership team, with input from readers and members of the legal community across the state. The list celebrates leaders who not only demonstrate legal excellence but also shape the future of business law through innovation, integrity, and impact.

In this edition, The Daily Record offers a deeper look at how these attorneys view their profession, what they might change if given the opportunity, and where their passions lie both in and out of the courtroom. Rebekah's inclusion reflects her long-standing dedication to her clients, her proactive approach to legal challenges, and her leadership in Maryland's business law landscape.

"I am thrilled to be recognized for the work our clients already know our firm for-being powerful advocates, trusted counselors, and forward-thinking legal strategists," said Rebekah Lusk, lead attorney at Lusk Law, LLC.

The Power List: Business Law is part of a year-long series published by The Daily Record that highlights influential figures across industries, including law, higher education, health care, financial services, and government. A culminating Power 100 List will be published later in 2025, celebrating the most influential Marylanders overall.

Lusk Law, LLC provides experienced and compassionate representation in business law, litigation, landlord-tenant matters, and equine law. Based in Frederick, Maryland, the firm is committed to delivering smart, strategic solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. Contact Lusk Law, LLC in Maryland today at (443) 535-9715.

