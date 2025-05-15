11Th OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum Starts In Kazan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 11th Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Entrepreneurship Forum has started in Kazan, organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Selet Youth Foundation, and the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony took place at the Selet-Batyr Youth Center, where key figures such as Timur Suleymanov, assistant to the Head of Tatarstan, Rafiq Ismayilov, Director of the ICYF-ERC, Rudolf Selivanov, Head of one of the municipal districts of the Chuvash Republic, Kirill Lukin, Head of the Department of the Head of this Republic for Youth Policy and Aygul Gabdrahmanova, director of Selet Youth Center welcomed participants and wished them success. The speakers emphasized the traditional nature of the OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum and the importance of investment-based funding for numerous projects.

During his speech, Rafiq Ismayilov, Director of the ICYF-ERC expressed satisfaction with the organization's collaboration with the Tatarstan government and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of this region, highlighting the forum's role in supporting startup projects initiated by young entrepreneurs.

After the opening ceremony, a networking session was held among startup representatives, followed by initial presentations of their projects. The forum, which has been running for over 10 years, aims to support new startup initiatives within the OIC region, stimulate young entrepreneurs, and encourage the emergence of new business ideas in a globalized world.

Each year, at the end of the forum, an international jury of experts evaluates startup projects based on specific criteria and decides on funding for the winning initiatives. The event involves 25 startup projects from various OIC countries and Russian regions, and will conclude after three days of discussions in working groups. Participants will also engage in cultural programs, visit entrepreneurial and startup hubs in Tatarstan, and explore local attractions.