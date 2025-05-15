403
Colombian Stock Market Retreats 1.28% After Hitting Five-Year High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian equities pulled back on Wednesday as the COLCAP index fell 1.28% to close at 1,678.16 points. The decline followed Tuesday's impressive 2.70% surge that had pushed the benchmark to a five-year high of 1,699.93 points.
Despite this setback, the index maintains robust year-to-date growth of 21.64%. Market participants witnessed notable divergence among individual stocks. Bancolombia SA emerged as the day's standout performer, soaring 7.86% to reach an all-time high of 54,900.00 pesos.
Telecommunications company ETB followed with a strong 5.88% gain to 54.00 pesos, while energy giant Ecopetrol rounded out top performers with a 4.29% climb to 1,825.00 pesos. Several companies faced significant selling pressure.
Corporacion Financiera Colombiana led decliners with a 4.30% drop to 16,480.00 pesos. Grupo Argos SA Preferred shares fell 0.72% to 16,560.00 pesos, while Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA Preferred dipped 0.32% to 37,700.00 pesos.
The broader market retreat coincided with mixed commodity performance. US coffee futures for July delivery dropped 2.79% to $365.85, cocoa futures declined 0.61% to $9,890.00, and gold futures fell 2.06% to $3,180.85 per troy ounce.
These commodity swings likely contributed to the market's volatility. Technical indicators reveal an interesting picture for the COLCAP . The index trades well above both its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, confirming the strong uptrend.
Recent price action shows the index testing the upper Bollinger Band before Wednesday's pullback, suggesting temporary overbought conditions. The Relative Strength Index has retreated from elevated levels but remains in bullish territory.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to signal positive momentum despite the daily decline. The recent pullback represents a typical consolidation within the established uptrend that began in January 2025.
Support levels around 1,650 should be monitored for potential buying opportunities if weakness persists. Market analysts attribute this short-term correction to profit-taking after the benchmark reached multi-year highs.
Trading Economics forecasts the Colombia Stock Market to trade at 1,622.86 points by the end of Q2 2025 and 1,557.04 in 12 months, suggesting potential downside from current levels.
The USD/COP exchange rate edged up 0.10% to 4,189.50, reflecting relatively stable currency conditions despite equity market volatility. Colombia's inflation rate stands at 5.16%, adding another dimension to the economic landscape.
Investors remain cautious about the sustainability of recent gains. The market will likely seek direction from upcoming economic data releases and global trade developments.
Technical patterns suggest the primary uptrend remains intact despite Wednesday's pullback, with key support levels positioned to potentially contain further weakness.
