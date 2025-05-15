Sriti Jha Shares A Glimpse Of The Classic She's Currently Reading

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Television star Sriti Jha has dived into the world of books with Virginia Woolf's iconic feminist classic titled“A Room of One's Own.”

Sriti took to Instagram to share her quiet escape, offering a glimpse of the book she's currently immersed in.

The actress posted a series of pictures, which included a close-up of the book's cover, candid moments of her reading with a cup of tea, and a stirring excerpt from one of the chapters that speaks about the historical silencing of women writers.

The passage she shared reads:“Alas! a woman that attempts the pen, Such a presumptuous creature is esteemed, The fault can by no virtue be redeemed."

"They tell us we mistake our sex and way; Good breeding, fashion, dancing, dressing, play, Are the accomplishments we should desire; To write, or read, or think, or to inquire, Would cloud our beauty, and exhaust our time, And interrupt the conquests of our prime, Whilst the dull manage of a servile house Is held by some our utmost art and use.”

For the caption, she wrote an excerpt from the book, which read:“When, however, one reads of a witch being ducked, of a woman possessed by devils, of a wise woman selling herbs, or even of a very remarkable man who had a mother, then I think we are on the track of a lost novelist, a suppressed poet, of some mute and inglorious Jane Austen, some Emily Bronte who dashed her brains out on the moor or mopped and mowed about the highways crazed with the torture that her gift had put her to.

“Indeed, I would venture to guess that Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman. A Room of One's Own - Virginia Woolf.”

Sriti earned recognition with her portrayal of Pragya Arora Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the teen drama, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, playing Malini Sharma.

The actress established herself as a leading actress with her portrayal of Sudha "Devika" Sharma Vashisht in Jyoti, Sandhya Savratkar Pradhan in Rakt Sambandh and Jhanvi in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?.