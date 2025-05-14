Hungary Targets 'Foreign-Funded' Organisations With New Bill

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BUDAPEST - Hungary plans to target organisations deemed threats to its sovereignty under draft legislation submitted late on Tuesday, raising alarm among the opposition which warned of the "Putinisation" of the central European country.

The bill "on transparency in public life" is widely viewed as part of a clampdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government against NGOs and independent media ahead of next year's elections.

Since his return to power in 2010, the nationalist leader has tightened his control over courts, the media and civil society.

In mid-March, he vowed to undertake an "Easter cleanup" against his domestic opponents, whom he has branded "stink bugs".

As part of that drive, Hungary has passed constitutional changes targeting the country's LGBTQ community and dual nationals.

The latest legislation, published shortly before midnight on Tuesday on the parliament website, would empower the government to blacklist organisations -- including NGOs and media -- that "threaten the sovereignty of Hungary by using foreign funding to influence public life".

The bill stipulates that any organisation that "violates, negatively reflects or promotes action" against the values set out in the constitution, including "the primacy of marriage, family and biological sexes", is a threat to sovereignty.

Under the bill, blacklisted organisations would need to seek permission from the country's anti money-laundering body to receive foreign funds.

Their bank accounts would be regularly monitored, and any unauthorised transactions would be returned to the sender if the donation's goal is deemed to be "influencing public life".

Blacklisted organisations would face hefty fines if caught accepting foreign funds in secret -- 25 times the amount of the money received. Non-compliance with the penalty or any repeated offence would result in a ban on their activities.

The draft specifies that even Hungarian nationals holding other citizenships would be treated as foreigners.

"The law... is clear proof that they are doing everything they feel they need to do to hold on to power," independent lawmaker Akos Hadhazy said on Facebook, calling on people to "stand up against the Putinisation" of Hungary.

Under the bill, the Sovereignty Protection Office, which was established last year with broad investigative powers, would make proposals to the government to blacklist certain organisations.

The office has already conducted probes against various organisations critical of the government, including anti-graft group Transparency International Hungary and Atlatszo, a media outlet known for investigating corruption cases.

It deemed both to be threats to Hungary's sovereignty.

With the government coalition dominating parliament, the bill's adoption will be a formality. But the legislation will likely face resistance from Brussels.