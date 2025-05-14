Jordanian Economic Delegation To Visit Syria In Landmark Trip Since Regime Change

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A high-level Jordanian economic delegation representing the Kingdom's commercial and service sectors will make an official two-day visit to Syria starting May 26, marking the first such visit since the fall of the previous Syrian regime.

The delegation, organised under the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus, and the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, aims to explore prospects for enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries' private sectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

“This is the first official commercial and service sector visit under the JCC, and it represents the largest private-sector delegation to Syria in over a decade,” said JCC President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq.

The delegation will include presidents of Jordan's chambers of commerce and representatives from various sectors. During the visit, Jordanian officials will meet with Syrian ministers of economy, trade, and services, as well as prominent figures from the Syrian private sector.

According to Hajj Tawfiq, discussions will focus on establishing a joint Jordanian-Syrian Business Council and organising a bilateral business forum in Amman aimed at fostering deeper economic integration.

The JCC president said the visit reflects Jordan's commitment to supporting Syria's economic recovery, especially amid regional efforts to ease sanctions and reintegrate Syria into the Arab and international community.

“The Jordanian private sector stands ready to assist its Syrian counterpart in building a strong, open economy, especially one that is closely connected with Jordan,” Hajj Tawfiq noted.

He underscored the need for both governments to remove trade barriers and facilitate smoother cross-border commerce. He also called for the development of investment partnerships, increased transit trade, joint business events, and the exchange of investment information.

Figures from the Amman Chamber of Commerce show that Jordanian exports to Syria reached JD35.4 million in the first two months of 2025, while imports stood at JD8.3 million.

DaifAllah Abu Aqouleh, president of the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies, said any concrete move to lift economic sanctions on Syria would directly benefit Jordan's logistics and transport sectors.

“Syria remains a vital transit route for Jordanian exports to Lebanon, Turkey, and Europe,” he said.“Lifting restrictions would reduce shipping costs, boost trade via the Jaber-Nassib border crossing, and revive Jordan's freight industry.”

Abu Aqouleh added that improved trade flows could create new jobs in logistics, attract investment in storage and support services, and enhance tourism between the two nations. He also pointed to the potential for increased competitiveness of Jordanian ports as regional trade routes reopen.

“Jordan can play a pivotal role in Syria's reconstruction through its logistics and transport infrastructure,” he said, calling for a joint public-private strategic plan to seize emerging opportunities.

In a major development on Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking from Riyadh, announced the lifting of long-standing Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

Calling the sanctions“brutal and crippling,” Trump said it was now Syria's“time to shine,” and that easing restrictions would“give them a chance at greatness.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision, calling it a“pivotal turning point” that would help restore stability, attract investment, and accelerate the country's reintegration into the global economy