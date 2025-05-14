Linc Housing Celebrates Grand Opening Of 39 Supportive Affordable Homes In El Monte For People Who Have Experienced Homelessness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the annual homeless count, San Gabriel Valley saw a 7.5% increase in its homeless population between 2022 and 2023, underscoring the region's urgent need for stable, affordable housing. In addition to the new homes, Willow Way - named after the willow tree, a symbol of resilience, strength, and growth - features a community room with computer stations, case management offices, a courtyard, and a rooftop deck, creating a space that fosters both community and healing.

"I'm so proud of what we've done here in the San Gabriel Valley," said Senator Susan Rubio (D–Baldwin Park). "We built the San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust from the ground up because our cities needed more than promises – they needed real tools to get the job done. We brought cities and governments together, built the board, secured the funding, and turned that investment into real homes for real families. Thank you to SGVCOG for your strong partnership and leadership at the local level. Willow Way is proof that when we all work collaboratively, we can build more than housing. We can build a future. To all the new residents at Willow Way: welcome home!"

Martha, a new resident at Willow Way, says it's such a relief to have a stable home again. She and her 12-year-old daughter were evicted from their home when the landlord decided to rent to someone they knew. The two stayed with friends and sometimes slept in their car. "I was afraid all the time," Martha said. They eventually moved into interim housing, staying there for eight months while they waited to be connected to permanent housing. Martha received the call that they'd been approved for housing at Willow Way while recovering from her fourth back surgery. Now, her daughter is settled into her new school, Martha's health is improving – and they're both planning for their futures, including Martha's return to nursing school.

"Today's grand opening is a testament to the power of local partnership and collaboration in ensuring equitable access to affordable housing and supportive services for our residents experiencing homelessness," said Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor for the First District. "I'm proud to see a transformative supportive housing community like Willow Way in El Monte taking root in the San Gabriel Valley. With wraparound services and vital amenities, it not only brings our unhoused neighbors indoors but also fosters stability, healing, and the opportunity to thrive."

San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust's chair, Jed Leano, added, "This permanent supportive housing community will empower residents experiencing homelessness the opportunity to rebuild their lives and hope for a better future. I'd like to thank our incredible partners at the City of El Monte and Linc Housing for making this project a reality, and ensuring the San Gabriel Valley delivers on both housing and supportive services that will end the homelessness crisis."

With funding support from Los Angeles County Department of Health Services/Housing for Health, residents receive wraparound services and case management to support them and ensure they thrive. Supportive services include mental and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

"Willow Way is a place for our residents to put down roots – it's where healing begins," said Suny Lay Chang, Linc Housing president and COO. "Linc's onsite team is already seeing residents building relationships, sharing strength, and supporting one another after overcoming unimaginable hardships. This is what community looks like."

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources including $700,000 in HOME Funds from the City of El Monte, $1.56 million from the San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust Fund, $5 million from Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), a construction loan from Capital One, a permanent loan from California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC), and tax credit equity from Raymond James Tax Credit Funds Inc. LACDA provides project-based rental vouchers.

The community was designed by KFA Architecture and built by Walton Construction. Construction started in March 2023, and new residents started moving in February 2025. All residents were referred through Los Angeles County's Coordinated Entry System.

As part of Linc Housing's broader commitment to equity and economic inclusion, the organization partnered with PV Jobs to promote diverse hiring practices throughout the construction of Willow Way. The project exceeded its diversity tracking goals, with 17% of subcontracting dollars awarded to certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs)-well above the 10% goal. Participation from Small, Emerging, Disabled Veteran, and Other Business Enterprises (DBE+) reached 23%, surpassing the 5% target. These efforts support Linc's goal to address historic racial and economic inequities by ensuring that historically excluded groups benefit from quality jobs created through housing development.

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create more than 10,000 homes in 100 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has more than 40 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit for more information.

