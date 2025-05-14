MARY LOU's DEBUTS NEW MONTAUK OUTPOST - MARY LOU's MONTAUK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hospitality innovators, andhave joined forces withto breathe new life into their 474 West Lake Drive property. Mary Lou's is a refined restaurant, cocktail lounge and entertainment epicenter. Bringing a rare mix of vision, precision and soul to the table, the trio created something that feels both nostalgic and entirely new, that's regulars include the likes of, and– now outfitted with the laidback luxury of the East End.

As the lessee of 474 West Lake Drive, the principals of NDT Hospitality have entered into an agreement with Mary Lou's to operate and manage this venue. This collaboration marks a shared appreciation for considered hospitality and Montauk's evolving landscape.

The Muse:

An unapologetic force in the West Palm Beach fashion scene, Mary Lou Curtis is the captivating muse behind the concept and the grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo. Her boutique, La Shack, was celebrated along the East Coast for enchanting the likes of Jackie O. and Betty White with her bold, vibrant and feminine designs, cementing the iconoclast as the region's resident style savant for decades. Encapsulating the essence of its namesake, the concept has a daring spirit and playful flair akin to that of Studio 54 – even drawing in regulars of the iconic New York City club like Baby Jane Holzer , Cornelia Guest , Patrick McMullan , R. Couri Hay , and Lorraine Bracco – one that will undoubtedly cement Mary Lou's in history as it revives that distinct era of revolutionary hospitality experiences.

Mary Lou's latest venture will not only honor Mary Lou Curtis' enduring influence, but will invite a new generation to revel in the vivacity that characterized her extraordinary life and the Palm Beach social scene at large, tailored specifically to the culturally discerning guests of Montauk. Guided by her ethos to "always have a sense of ridiculousness," each exquisite corner of Mary Lou's Montauk will reflect the maven's distinctive essence - dramatic, yet delightfully secretive with a dash of defiance.

The Venue:

Situated against the breathtaking oceanfront at 474 West Lake Dr., Montauk, NY, the vibrant new outpost will seamlessly merge dining, drinking and dancing – each element thoughtfully curated to be enjoyed with style and ease, never missing a beat. Mary Lou's Montauk is designed for individuals who seek the pinnacle of summer indulgence, where the warmth of the sun meets impeccable hospitality, and every detail is engraved with effortless luxury.

Blending classic seaside charm with modern refinement, the interiors – designed by Jason Volenec – are decadently layered and unmistakably Mary Lou's. Inspired by the iconic Berto's Bait and Tackle Shop that was once housed in Mary Lou's Palm Beach flagship, the Hamptons outpost blends old-school tropical charm with offbeat touches – a bait and tackle by way of Studio 54. A surrealist nod to its namesake's motto, Mary Lou's Montauk blurs the lines between reverie and reality, the space creates a curious amalgam of high-culture and hedonism as the maximalist interiors bring the dream-like vision to life. An atmosphere of effortless camaraderie, the rich medley of lush textures, contrasting colorful patterns, eclectic decor and a stunning art collection from the renowned Globe Archives – featuring photography from artists like Jill Gibson and Jim Thompson – offer a refreshingly distinctive experience, far removed from the typical Hampton's scene.

Designed for intimacy rather than mass appeal, Mary Lou's Montauk isn't a scene – it's a sanctuary. A sun-drenched space for those who seek connection, and not the kind that comes with a packed crowd. From unwinding on the patio to savoring exquisite dining in an intimate setting, every moment is designed to delight. At Mary Lou's Montauk, less is always more.

The Experience:

Exclusive, yes – but never performative. Mary Lou's Montauk is a fresh haven for a thoughtful, like-minded crowd: friends of the house, members of the local community, and those who move through Montauk with care. It's not about being known, it's about knowing how to belong.

An evening at Mary Lou's Montauk - much like the woman who inspired it all - promises to be anything but ordinary, as you never know who or what you may experience. Reimagining the unabashed extravagance and legendary parties of the '70s and '80s through a modern lens, tailored specifically to its new home, where the energy is loose, the music plays to a feeling and the atmosphere lends itself to spontaneity. At Mary Lou's Montauk, dinner melts into dancing, conversations become choruses and the night hums like a whispered secret passed from one soul to another.

Throughout its many incarnations, one thing remains constant at Mary Lou's Montauk: hospitality takes center stage. The flippant flair for the fabulous comes rooted in the kind of hospitality that invites guests to sit and stay a while. While Mary Lou's made its name through high energy and vibrant atmosphere, in Montauk, it's the food that leads – the menu not only sets the table, but defines the experience. Culinary and cocktail programs are seasonal, strong and never overly serious – carefully crafted to keep energy alive and conversations flowing through elevates, playful plates and coastal classics reimagined with a wink. Fan favorites like the Mary Lou's A5 Wagyu Burger and fries make a triumphant return, joined by Altima caviar towers, prime cuts and locally sourced coastal fare that nods to Montauk's seafaring heritage. Balancing nostalgia with precision, Mary Lou's Montauk offers a menu designed to delight familiar faces and newcomers alike.

The venue will usher in a new era of live music experiences in the market, becoming a glimmering haven for the sonically inclined and offering an idyllic setting for unforgettable moments. Embracing a philosophy that leans into the absurdly fabulous, the programing at Mary Lou's Montauk can best be described as "expect the unexpected", featuring an exhilarating lineup of talent, reinforcing a commitment to the very playful irreverence and a sense of "ridiculousness" that Curtis herself would celebrate. Mary Lou's Montauk is more than just a destination – it's a way of life.

For more information, visit @MaryLousMTK on Instagram, or visit marylouspb .

