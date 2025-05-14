Saint Kitts – Nevis COFCOR Chair Underscores Unity Of Vision

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat

GUYANA / ST KITTS – The troubled and shifting geopolitical landscape represents an inflection point for CARICOM that requires unity of vision and mission, according to Dr. Denzil Douglas, foreign minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and new chair of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR).

Speaking in his home country, where CARICOM foreign ministers met for the Twenty-eighth Meeting of the COFCOR, 8-9 May, Dr Douglas underscored the need for a unified diplomatic approach to navigate the ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.

Foreign minister Douglas highlighted growing concerns over the erosion of rules-based international order and the increasing strain on multilateralism, noting that partnerships once deemed sacrosanct, were being diminished. This, he added, is forcing nations to recalibrate their diplomatic priorities even while continuing to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts.

“The circumstances we face today demand a unity of vision and mission to weather the tide and to implement innovative approaches for regional and national development,” Dr Douglas stated.

A focus of the two-day meeting was the deepening of relations with non-traditional partners while maintaining strong engagement with traditional allies. Ministers also discussed strengthening ties beyond the Region, including with Africa, a priority expected to be solidified at the upcoming CARICOM-Africa Summit in September.

Dr Douglas emphasised the importance of addressing persistent regional challenges, including the Haitian crisis, the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, and the Belize-Guatemala dispute. These issues, he noted, remain critical to CARICOM's stability and demand careful attention.

The meeting also deliberated on upcoming multilateral engagements for CARICOM to define its positions on global priorities such as sustainable development and non-communicable disease prevention.

The post Saint Kitts – Nevis COFCOR chair underscores unity of vision appeared first on Caribbean News Global .