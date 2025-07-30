Adah Sharma Reveals Why She Is Currently Not Feeling 'Very Grounded'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma earned praise from former actress Meenakshi Seshadri and humorously revealed that she isn't feeling“very grounded” after the nice things she heard about herself.

Adah took to Instagram to share a gamut of photographs with the former actress Meenakshi, whom she tagged as“so khoobsoorat”.

The pictures include moments of the“Hero” actress performing a graceful classical dance on stage, along with nostalgic glimpses from her younger days in Hindi cinema.

“Meenakshi Seshadriji is soooo khoobsoorat. And she said some really nice things to me about me so currently I'm not very grounded,” Adah wrote as the caption.

However, the actress did not mention how, why or where they met.

Earlier this month on July 1, Adah opened up about suffering a serious nose injury while shooting for her upcoming action thriller. The actress shared the injury occurred during an intense action sequence on set, highlighting the physical demands of the role.

A source close to the development revealed that Sharma broke her nose during intense nunchuck training for her upcoming action-packed film. The incident took place during a late-night stunt rehearsal.

Speaking about her injury, Adah stated,“Pain is temporary. Cinema is forever. Now I really look like an action heroine. The night I got hurt I was shooting for a romantic concept music video the next day so between the romance I was sitting with an ice pack for the swelling and we used loads of makeup to cover it.”

Details about Adah's upcoming action film have not been disclosed yet.

The actress is also gearing up to play the role of Devi in a trilingual film, directed by BM Giriraj. She also has“Reeta Sanyal Season 2” in the pipeline.

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as“Aandhi-Toofan”,“Meri jJung,”“Swati,”“Dacait,”“Inaam Dus Hazaar,”“Shahenshah,”“Awaargi,”“Ghar Ho To Aisa,”“Damini” and“Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

She was last seen in“Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and second highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection that year.