Shah Rukh Khan-Squid Game St Lee Jung-Jae Selfie Sparks Social Media Frenzy At Riyadh Joy Forum

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, recently made waves at the Riyadh Joy Forum 2025 when he took a selfie with Netflix's global sensation from Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae. The picture instantly went viral on different social media accounts and it has sent fans over the moon, creating a huge frenzy across the cyberspace.

Shah Rukh Khan-Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Selfie

This snapshot marked one of those unforgettable moments as two of the best-loved actors around the globe came together for a candid selfie at the Riyadh Joy Forum, the famous rendezvous for international entertainment icons. The cross-cultural moment-the Bollywood legacy represented by Shah Rukh Khan and the world reach of Korean entertainment by Lee Jung-jae-certainly left an indelible mark in the mind of fans.

The Viral Selfie that Crashed the Internet

It further became viral on social media in just hours; the selfie already acquired thousands of likes alongside retweets and comments. Fans showed excitement over really the surprising interaction, showering hats off to the positive vibes as well as respect between stars. Hashtags like #SRKxLeeJungJae and #RiyadhJoyForum2025 have already topped trends worldwide.

Fan Response and Social Media Tsunami

Fans took to Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for the full range of responses from excitement to disbelief about such an improbable encounter. They made and shared memes, edits, and reaction videos recording the absurdity of such a meeting. Social media users were also very ecstatic as Bollywood and K-drama worlds collided into one. They opined that at least for entertainment fans, this was really a "dream come true".