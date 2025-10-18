BCCI, ICC Condemn Killing Of Young Afghan Cricketers In Pakistan Airstrikes Read Statements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday expressed profound grief over the deaths of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who were killed in Pakistan's cross-border airstrikes on Afghanistan's Paktika province. In a statement issued on Saturday, the Indian board called the incident a“ghastly and unwarranted attack” and conveyed its solidarity with Afghanistan's cricketing fraternity.

BCCI Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Afghan Cricketers' Deaths

"BCCI condoles the tragic loss of Afghan cricketers The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province,” the statement read.

“The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss,” the statement added.

ICC Labels the Attack a 'Tragedy for the Entire Cricketing World'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also issued a strong condemnation following the deaths of the three aspiring Afghan cricketers. In its official statement, the ICC described the incident as“deeply saddening and appalling” and expressed support for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deeply saddened and appalled by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in a recent airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province. The three young men had returned home after participating in a friendly cricket match when they were killed in an attack that also claimed the lives of several civilians,” the ICC said.

“The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved. The ICC stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and echoes their grief,” it added.

Jay Shah: 'A Tragedy Not Just for Afghanistan, But for Cricket'

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also expressed his personal condolences on X (formerly Twitter), calling the attack“a senseless act of violence.”

“Deeply saddened by the loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence. The loss of such promising talent is a tragedy not just for Afghanistan but for the entire cricketing world. We stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all those mourning this heartbreaking loss,” Shah wrote.

PCB Faces Backlash, But Series to Go Ahead

While the cricketing community continues to grieve, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the tri-series would go ahead as planned, despite Afghanistan's withdrawal.

A senior PCB official told reporters that the board was in talks with other cricketing nations to fill Afghanistan's slot.

“The Tri-Series will progress as scheduled even after Afghanistan's withdrawal. We are looking at a replacement team and once finalised, the announcement will be made. The Tri-Series features a third team in Sri Lanka so it is on from 17th November,” the official said.

The decision has not gone down well with several observers, who argue that continuing with the tournament amid such a tragedy shows“a lack of empathy and sensitivity.”