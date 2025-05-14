Turkiye Evolves Into Peace Diplomacy Hub, Says Erdogan
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed his country as a peace diplomacy hub, actively facilitating regional and international peace efforts.
Turkiye has become a country whose support, assistance, and mediation are sought in resolving regional and international crises, Erdogan told the parliamentary bloc of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
He also extended thanks to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for lifting economic sanctions on Syria, expressing his hope for good news on the Gaza Strip as well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Business & Economy
- Huma Surpasses $4 Billion In Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 On Solana
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
CommentsNo comment