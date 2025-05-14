Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Evolves Into Peace Diplomacy Hub, Says Erdogan

2025-05-14 02:38:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed his country as a peace diplomacy hub, actively facilitating regional and international peace efforts.

Turkiye has become a country whose support, assistance, and mediation are sought in resolving regional and international crises, Erdogan told the parliamentary bloc of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He also extended thanks to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for lifting economic sanctions on Syria, expressing his hope for good news on the Gaza Strip as well.

