WWSG Announces Exclusive Speaking Partnership With Patrick Mcgee, Author Of 'Apple In China'

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG), a global leader in connecting elite speakers with audiences who seek transformative ideas, is proud to announce a new partnership with renowned journalist and author Patrick McGee . McGee's book, Apple in China: The Capture of the World's Greatest Company, released by Simon & Schuster May 13, is generating buzz among business leaders, tech insiders, and global affairs experts-and now, he's available for select keynote addresses, panels, and fireside chats exclusively through WWSG.

For readers of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson or Chip War by fellow WWSG-exclusive speaker Chris Miller , Apple in China is a riveting, behind-the-scenes account of how Apple's pursuit of efficiency and growth helped fuel China's rise as the global electronics powerhouse. Based on over 200 interviews, internal memos, and never-before-reported accounts, McGee's book explores how America's most iconic company became deeply enmeshed with an authoritarian regime-unintentionally giving Beijing a technological edge that could be turned into geopolitical leverage.

Why Patrick McGee?

Patrick McGee, a veteran journalist for the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, has spent over a decade covering Apple, electric vehicles, and emerging tech. His reporting has earned him accolades for its depth, accuracy, and ability to break complex topics down for business audiences. As a speaker, McGee brings the same clarity and insight to the stage, captivating audiences with stories that illuminate the hidden forces shaping today's global economy. In an era of heightened U.S.-China tensions, McGee provides context that helps leaders and planners anticipate the next shift in global dynamics.

"Patrick McGee offers a perspective no other speaker can. His work is more than just reporting-it's an investigation into the intersection of innovation, policy, and power," said Dan Sims, President at WWSG. "We're thrilled to bring his voice to audiences looking to understand the future of business, technology, and geopolitics."

Why WWSG?

WWSG represents today's most influential voices in business, policy, and innovation. With a white-glove approach to speaker engagements, we ensure that every speaker selection is tailored to your audience, objectives, and message. Our speakers don't just fill agendas, they shape meaningful conversations and foster connection.

Patrick McGee joins an elite roster of thought leaders partnering with WWSG for their public speaking opportunities, including historian Niall Ferguson , author Chris Miller , former Vice President Mike Pence , CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta , globalization expert Peter Goodman , former trade representative Robert Lighthizer , former Secretary of Labor & Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao , former Barstool CEO Erika Ayers Badan , and many others.

Whether you're hosting a global leadership summit, industry roundtable, or executive retreat, Patrick McGee brings unmatched value and insight to your stage. Book him now for an unforgettable session that will leave your audience thinking differently about Apple, China, and the future of global business.

