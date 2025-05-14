Monetafi Launches With Industry Veterans To Streamline Merchant Cash Advance Funding

New venture offers same-day MCA funding, expert deal structuring, and ISO/broker-centric support.

- Steve KamhiMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MonetaFi , a dynamic new funding venture, officially launches with a mission to deliver fast, flexible capital solutions to businesses nationwide. Backed by a team of seasoned industry experts, MonetaFi is redefining merchant cash advance (MCA) with same-day funding, streamlined underwriting, and a partner-first approach. Leading the charge is Steve Kamhi, with decades of experience in strategic growth within the MCA space. As Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships, Steve brings deep insight into the funding lifecycle and a track record of helping agents and ISOs close more deals, faster.MonetaFi Highlights:. Same-day business funding (apply before 2PM ET). Approvals up to $750,000. Funding available in all 50 states. Minimal documentation and flexible underwriting. Transparent pricing and expert deal structuring. Industry-leading commissionsMonetaFi Partner Program :MonetaFi is actively welcoming ISOs to its Partner Program - a high-performance funding solution built to increase approvals, speed up closings, and drive revenue. With hands-on support, fast decisions, and a commitment to clear communication, MonetaFi gives brokers the reliability and responsiveness they need to win in today's competitive market.Whether your clients need to cover short-term expenses, invest in growth, or jump on time-sensitive opportunities, MonetaFi delivers working capital quickly and without the usual red tape.About MonetaFiMonetaFi is a new business funding venture built by veterans of the MCA and ISO industry. With a focus on speed, simplicity, and service, MonetaFi provides working capital solutions up to $750,000-often funded the same day. Designed for brokers who want to close more deals and earn more commissions, MonetaFi delivers smart capital to help businesses grow, adapt, and thrive.

