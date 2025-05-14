Grinding Machinery Market Size Projected To Exceed USD 8.44 Billion By 2031, With A Promising CAGR Of 4.9% | The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The grinding machinery market analysis focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global grinding machinery market is observing significant growth owing to the growing demand in the automotive industry. The Grinding Machinery Market is growing steadily, driven by increased demand across industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing. Grinding machines are essential for precision finishing, shaping, and surface improvement of materials. Major players include Amada Machine Tools, JTEKT, and DANOBAT Group. Challenges include high initial costs and maintenance requirements. However, ongoing R&D and the integration of AI and IoT technologies are expected to enhance productivity and boost market growth.





































Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth : The grinding machinery market was valued at US$ 6,102.46 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 8,441.31 million by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during 2025–2031. The increasing demand for automotive vehicles is prompting ongoing investments in the automotive sector within the country, for instance, the assembly plant established by the Mazda–Toyota joint venture for manufacturing in Huntsville in 2021. In January 2025, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) made up ~15% of the market share, up from 10.9% in January 2024. In January 2025, new battery-electric car sales increased by ~34% to 124,341 units, capturing ~15% market share. Three of the four largest markets in Europe together accounted for approximately 64% of all battery-electric car registrations and experienced significant double-digit growth. This includes Germany, which saw an increase of 53.5%; Belgium, with a rise of 37.2%; and the Netherlands, with an uptick of 28.2%, as reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. As per the data published by ACEA - European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, in 2024, global car sales reached 74.6 million units, marking a ~2.5% increase compared to 2023. Europe's car market grew by 0.8% in 2024, with total sales reaching 10.6 million units. Car sales in North America remained resilient in 2024, with the region recording a ~3.8% growth. This indicates a vast need for grinding machines in this industry. The globally expanding automotive industry, with huge investments, continues to favor the progress of the grinding machines market, as these machines are used in a wide range of processes in this industry, including surface finishing.Increasing Use of Grinding Machines in Aviation Industry: The aerospace industry increasingly emphasizes the use of lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to enhance fuel efficiency and performance. In this industry, grinding machines are critical in producing aircraft components such as engine components, fuselage structures, wings, and landing gears. Airbus, a European plane manufacturer, announced the opening of a second assembly line for the A-320 narrow bodies in Tianjin, China, in 2023 to expand its manufacturing activities in the Chinese market. With this expansion, Airbus would be able to produce 75 new A-320 neo-family jets every month by 2026. In October 2024, BAE Systems was awarded a US$ 184 million (EUR 168 million) contract modification to develop an additional 48 armored multi-purpose vehicles (AMPVs) for the US Army. In 2023, Russia introduced the BTR-22 8×8 armored vehicle at the Army-2023 exhibition near Moscow. In 2023, Russia introduced an advanced unmanned armored vehicle called Zubilo at the Army-2023 Expo. In 2023, the Polish Armaments Group announced three new contracts with Poland's MND Armament Agency for providing ~400 light reconnaissance vehicles and wheeled armored personnel carriers, along with two contracts for supplying heavy infantry combat vehicles.Increasing Need for Precision in MedTech Industry: Healthcare spending across the globe is expected to continue its upward trajectory. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), national health expenditure in the US is projected to grow at an average rate of ~5.4% annually from 2021 to 2030, reaching ~US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. The Government of India regulates medical devices, including instruments, implants, and software intended for human or animal medical use as "drugs" under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act (D&C Act), 1940. In July 2022, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) unveiled the New Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics bill to increase safety, effectiveness, and alignment with global standards of medical devices, drugs, and cosmetics available in India. Companies such as Teijin Nakashima Medical, AK Medical, Weigao Orthopedic, and Kyocera Medical incorporate high-end technologies to improve the quality and lifespan of their implants while meeting global regulatory standards. Thus, the increased demand for precision manufacturing in the MedTech industry is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the grinding machinery market over the forecast period.Integration of Advanced Technologies: The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in the machine tools industry is restructuring the way manufacturers adopt grinding processes. One transformative force is the Internet of Things (IoT), which improves performance and facilitates predictive maintenance in smart grinding systems. Almost all industries are adopting advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, and the grinding machinery industry is no exception to this. The development of smart grinding technologies has emerged as a pivotal development, increasing the capabilities of traditional grinding processes. Grinding is a critical process in manufacturing, used to attain high precision and smooth surface finishes on a variety of materials. Conventionally, grinding machines are operated with basic mechanical controls, requiring skilled operators to manage the grinding process. The integration of IoT and AI has led to the development of smart grinding machines. These machines can gather and evaluate data in real time, enabling more effective operations and predictive maintenance. Integration of sensors that can monitor various parameters such as vibration, temperature, and spindle speed is also fueling the demand for advanced technologies in the grinding machinery market. This data is transmitted to central systems for analysis. Smart grinding technologies can be applied across various materials, including metals, ceramics, and composites, making them suitable for diverse manufacturing processes.Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation



Based on type, the market is categorized into cylindrical grinding machine, coordinate grinding machines, and others. The others segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on industry, the market is categorized into medical, mold and die industry, aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others. The automotive segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on machine technology, the market is categorized into CNC/NC machines and conventional machines. The CNC/NC machines segment dominated the market in 2024. The grinding machinery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the grinding machinery market are DANOBAT GROUP; DMG Mori Company Limited; JTEKT Corp; Okuma Corp; Kellenberger Switzerland AG; Fives SAS; Erwin Junker Maschinenfabrik GmbH; HMT Machine Tools Limited; Fritz Studer AG; Fehlmann AG; PALMARY Machinery Co., Ltd.; EMAG Systems GmbH; Robbi Group SRL; LIZZINI; and MAG IAS GmbH.

Trending Topics: CNC Machine Market, Indexable Inserts Market



Global Headlines on Grinding Machinery



The executive leadership team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce its plans to construct a new global service and repair facility to open in 2025. The facility will be an expansion of the company's corporate headquarters campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, and aid in servicing customers within the regional and global markets. The EMAG Group has officially opened its new sales company, EMAG Middle East, with the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) in Dubai. With this expansion, the company is taking an important step into the fast-growing markets of Central Asia and the Middle East.





Conclusion

The continuous growth in the manufacturing industry is driving the demand for durable industrial components. According to the data published by the World Bank in 2023, the overall manufacturing output reached US$ 16.2 trillion in 2023 from US$ 14 trillion in 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the manufacturing sector in industrial economies sustained its strong growth trajectory, with output increasing by 0.9%, compared to the 0.6% growth seen in the previous quarter. Sweden, Taiwan Province of China, and Türkiye saw quarterly growth exceeding 3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Owing to such factors, the demand for high-strength industrial components increased. This demand for durable industrial components led to the adoption of enhanced materials and component fabrication processes. Thus, the growing importance of grinding machines in the manufacturing industry is likely to provide growth opportunities to the market. The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





