Stories From The Battlefield: The Scale Of The Global Conspiracy Against Sudan And Its Consequences

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)- The conspiracy that brought the Arabs of the diaspora to Khartoum, Gezira, and the cities of Darfur and Kordofan and enabled them to commit crimes and atrocities that are reprehensible, and which is implemented on the field by the rebel militia and its mercenary helpers with the participation of global evil forces and their agents from the rulers of neighboring countries, this conspiracy is not yet complete. This conspiracy has not yet completed its chapters, as it primarily aims to eliminate the people of Sudan, erase their identity and tribal structure, and replace them by settling these Arabs in cities and villages in preparation for the looting of Sudan's wealth and resources above and below ground, its seas and rivers, and the destruction of its cultural and civilizational heritage.

Sudanow witnessed the extent of the systematic destruction and attacks that no one was spared, and documented it with the camera and pen, and the abuse was indescribable and the devastation is incalculable, the beginning was with the citizen who received and tasted the types of torment that bleeds the hearts and bleeds the forehead, the rape of girls in the sight and hearing of the family and under the threat of weapons. Rape of women and selling them in the markets of neighboring countries without regard for the sanctity of dialogue, arresting elders, youth and even children without guilt and throwing them into detention centers, most of which are from the homes of citizens occupied by force after they forced their owners to flee for fear of their brutality and brutality and seeking safety in any place, so they became between displaced persons and refugees.

These detention centers are not fit for human beings and the treatment is cruel and inhumane,Some of them died in detention and others are missing, and the assault on the citizen continues by occupying homes, looting property and cars, deporting them to neighboring countries and destroying what is difficult to carry, then the turn comes on public property, starting with the General Command and the Presidential Palace, symbols of national sovereignty, the Jili Refinery, Khartoum Airport, Sudan's gateway to the world.



This airport, like other public facilities, witnessed complete destruction, starting from the main gates, arrival and departure halls and the runway, to follow the rest of the state's educational institutions, universities, research centers, schools, kindergartens, orphanages and old people's homes, health facilities, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, ministries, public and private companies, factories, warehouses and even voluntary humanitarian organizations, IDP camps and shelters were not spared from their looting and destruction



This destruction continues to include all media institutions, especially the Sudan News Agency, radio, television, in addition to all newspaper and publishing houses, and to obliterate the identity of the Sudanese person and erase his past and present history and his cultural and literary heritage, the National Museum, Dar Al-Wathaq, and all large libraries in educational and private institutions that contain the most important books and scientific, economic and literary researches.

All this destruction, why?! For the sake of establishing a civilian rule. What do these people care about civilian and democratic rule?! Civilization is about development, not destruction. It's about consultation, not tyranny, oppression, and subjugation under the threat of arms. Where did these people come from? They are as described by writer and novelist Abdulaziz Baraka Sakin in his novel (The Messiah of Darfur) with eloquent language and precise description:

People wearing dirty clothes stained with sweat and dust

They surround themselves with large amulets.

They have bushy hair that smells like the stench of the desert and homelessness ... they suckled from the breast of the scorching sun ... they grew up killing each other ... in spider houses and such live ... they have no morals and no ethics .... . One of them tramples his sister, mother, aunt and aunt, they have no sanctity .... bastards or strays ...

They have guns on their shoulders that shoot for no reason.

They have no respect for human life.

They make no distinction between humans and other creatures.

They are also known by their strange language, Arabic of Niger or Western Sahara.

They have no women, no children, no daughters.

None of them are civilians, religious or educated.

There is no teacher or learner, manager or craftsman among them.

They don't have a village or a city or even a country.

They have no homes to return to at the end of the day. They swear by God and don't know where He is. ....... They praise Him with arrogance, not politeness... and they don't understand the meaning of Allah is the .... God took away from their hearts the mercy that they did not find from a father or mother ... they are mostly sons of thieves who do not hesitate to do evil, young or old, or even their elders.