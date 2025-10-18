Two Civilians Wounded In Shelling In Zaporizhzhia Region
“Two people were wounded, private houses, administrative premises, and a kindergarten building were destroyed - the enemy attacked the Polohy district,” the message says.
It is noted that Russian aerial bombs struck Dolynka at least four times.
As a result of the strikes, two people were injured. Medical personnel provided them with assistance on the site. The examination of the community's territory continues to identify all the consequences of the attack.Read also: Man killed and woman wounded in enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian troops have launched 898 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
