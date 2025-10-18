Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Civilians Wounded In Shelling In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Two people were wounded, private houses, administrative premises, and a kindergarten building were destroyed - the enemy attacked the Polohy district,” the message says.

It is noted that Russian aerial bombs struck Dolynka at least four times.

As a result of the strikes, two people were injured. Medical personnel provided them with assistance on the site. The examination of the community's territory continues to identify all the consequences of the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian troops have launched 898 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

