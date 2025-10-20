Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese PM Ishiba's Cabinet Resigned

Japanese PM Ishiba's Cabinet Resigned


2025-10-20 10:06:22
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 21 (NNN-NHK) – Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, resigned with his cabinet, today, marking an end to the administration that took office just over a year ago.

At an extraordinary cabinet meeting, held shortly before 9.00 a.m. local time, ministers submitted their letters of resignation, and the Ishiba cabinet formally stepped down.

Later this afternoon, both chambers of the Diet will convene to elect Japan's next prime minister.

Sanae Takaichi, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is expected to win the vote with the backing of the Japan Innovation Party, which has formed a new coalition with the LDP, following Komeito's withdrawal from an alliance.

After the prime ministerial vote, Takaichi will finalise cabinet appointments, and the chief cabinet secretary is scheduled to announce the lineup.

Takaichi is also expected to hold a press conference upon assuming office, to explain her policy direction and rationale behind key cabinet picks.– NNN-NHK

MENAFN20102025000200011047ID1110223239

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search