Jean-Nicolas Bordeleau
- Research Fellow, Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University
Jean-Nicolas "Nick" Bordeleau is a Research Fellow with the Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies at Flinders University. His research fits within the fields of political behaviour and democracy studies, with particular focus on the role of citizens in times of democratic (in)stability. This includes understanding why citizens vote for illiberal parties and candidates, what can explain public support for democratic backsliding, as well as making sense of political misinformation and false beliefs. His works have been published in several peer-reviewed journals including Political Psychology, Social Science Quarterly, European Political Science, the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review. He is also the co-author of Conspiracy Theories and Their Believers (2025), published as part of the Cambridge Elements series on Comparative Political Behavior.Experience
- 2025–present Research Fellow, Flinders University
- 2025 University of Ottawa, PhD 2022 Université de Montréal, Masters 2021 Royal Military College of Canada, BA (Honours)
- 2025 On the relationship between age and intentional invalid voting in compulsory elections, Journal of Elections, Public Opinion and Parties 2025 Pre-election voter information interventions led by electoral management bodies can improve voter confidence, Policy Studies 2025 Conspiracy Theories and their Believers: A Comparative Outlook, Cambridge Elements 2025 Does Country Setting Make a Difference? A Cross-National Study on the Relationship Between Political Ideology and Conspiracy Mentality, Social Science Quarterly 2024 Understanding climate change conspiracy beliefs: A comparative outlook, Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review 2024 On the relationship between age and conspiracy beliefs, Political Psychology 2023 The Comparative Conspiracy Research Survey (CCRS): A New Cross-National Dataset for the Study of Conspiracy Beliefs, European Political Science 2023 Quantitative methods for the social sciences: A practical introduction with examples in R, Springer
- 2024 Canada Graduate Scholarship – Canada Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
- Australian Political Studies Association Canadian Political Science Association European Political Science Society International Society of Political Psychology Australian Quantitative Political Science Association American Political Science Association
