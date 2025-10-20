403
Delhi Air Turns Toxic After Diwali, AQI At 'Severe' On Tuesday
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after Diwali celebration in the capital city, Delhi woke up to toxic air with the air quality index (AQI) worsening to the 'severe' category in most areas.
According to data, the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 451, 1.8x above the national average, as pollution levels worsened amid festive celebrations.
A thick layer of smoke engulfed the sky.
