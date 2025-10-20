Zohran Mamdani's Diwali Greetings Impress Indian Community In US: 'New York Shines Brighter 'Cause Of...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zohran Mamdani dropped a post on Diwali, greeting his followers 'Shubh Deepavali.' The NYC mayoral candidate marked Diwali with a heartfelt post. He impressed Indian community in the US by appreciating their contributions in enriching the city's culture.

In a post on X, he stated,“Shubh Deepavali! Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Across our city, families are lighting diyas and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.”

As the political climate intensifies in New York City, the 33-year-old Democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member tried to woo the Indian community in the US.“New York shines brighter tonight because of the people who bring their light and traditions home,” the viral post adds.

This Diwali post quickly went viral and several social media users praised his showmanship.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, "Good luck on your campaign. I think you would be a great Mayor!" Another user remarked,“Shubh Deepavali, bhai. Excited for your triumph over evil in November.”

A third user stated,“Waiting for those Christian holidays to see if you post about them.” A fourth comment read,"Mr Mamdani works tirelessly for all sections of the society. He doesn't divide people based and religion and race." A fifth user said, "Your Diwali cheer is sweet as laddoo delight, Lighting up NYC with lamps that flicker oh so bright. You nailed the vibes; multicultural glow, love in the air."