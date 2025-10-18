Ahead Of J & K Assembly Session, Speaker Forms Business Advisory Panel

File photo of J&K assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather

Srinagar- Ahead of the Assembly Season, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has formed a Business Advisory Committee.

According to a communique, the panel has been former by the speaker under Rule 317 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, Leader of Opposition, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mubarik Gul, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Gulam Ahmad Mir, Sajad Gani Lone, Mohammad Fayaz, and Choudhary Mohammad Akram are its members.

