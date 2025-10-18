Jagathishree First Indian To Compete In FIM Asia Women's Circuit Racing In Taiwan
Born in 2004 in Chennai, she is the only Indian representative supported by the FIM Asia Cup and will compete at the FIM regional platform, a road to the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.
A three-time Indian national champion, Jagathishree earned her spot on the international grid through consistent performances across multiple domestic championships. In 2024, she won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (Girls Stock 165cc) and the National Drag Racing Championship (Ladies Class).
In 2025, she added victories in the early rounds of the MMSC fmsci Motorcycle Racing Nationals and TVS RTR 200 Women's Races, at the Madras International Circuit and Kari Motor Speedway as the lead rider of the One Racing team.
Jagathishree began her racing journey on Chennai's East Coast Road, driven by a passion for speed and encouragement from her family. She trained under seasoned coach Mohamed Hanif, the Team Principal of One Racing, who quickly established her among India's top female racers.
“This opportunity to race at the Asia level means a lot to me, not just personally, but for every Indian girl who dreams of racing. I'm here to give it everything I've got,” said Jagathishree, who graduated in Archaeology at Madras Christian College in 2024.
“Jaga's trip to Taipei is generously supported by FIM Asia, giving her a chance to compete with some of the best in Asia,” said Jagathishree's coach Hanif, whose students have won 11 Indian National titles and 11 more finished runners-up.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment