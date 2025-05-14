Gregg Wheeler Joins TXI As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned revenue leader steps into executive role to help shape client strategy and scale for long-term growth

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TXI , a Chicago-based digital consultancy that helps companies turn complex data into usable digital tools, has appointed Gregg Wheeler as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Wheeler joins the team as TXI deepens its focus on digital transformation in industrial sectors and the rising demand for data- and AI-driven solutions.

Wheeler brings more than 25 years of experience leading revenue strategy and business development at consulting and technology firms. He previously held leadership roles at Distillery, Solstice, and Kin + Carta, where he built growth teams, secured multimillion-dollar engagements, and led client partnerships across financial services, manufacturing, logistics, fintech, and agtech.

As CRO, Wheeler is shaping how TXI brings its work to market. He's refining sales processes, formalizing business development operations, and helping the company scale in a way that aligns with its approach: collaboratively, cross-functionally, and with long-term client success in mind.

“Gregg brings the kind of steady, systems-minded leadership that helps teams grow with clarity and intention,” said Mark Rickmeier, CEO of TXI.“He leads our go-to-market strategy, refines sales operations and aligns our growth approach with evolving client needs-helping us scale in a way that stays true to how we work and what we value. That's especially important as we continue to expand our work in emerging technologies and high-impact data initiatives.”

Wheeler has worked alongside TXI's executive team for years and understands how the company solves problems. His collaborative style fits naturally with TXI's close-knit, high-trust approach to working internally and with clients.

“What drew me to TXI was the rare combination of purpose, skill, and integrity,” said Wheeler.“It's a team that tackles complex challenges with care and rigor and values how the work gets done just as much as the outcomes. I've respected TXI for years and am excited to help grow the business in a way that stays true to that mindset.”

Wheeler's appointment is part of TXI's broader effort to bring more structure to its growth and modernize industry through data, AI, and emerging tech-while staying true to its founding values.

About TXI

TXI is an award-winning digital product agency headquartered in Chicago. For over 20 years, our team of strategists, designers, engineers, and delivery experts have created experience-led data products from concept to execution. Within the manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and education sectors, TXI partners with clients from startups to Fortune 100s to fuel growth by giving users the digital products they want to use. We blend product, design and engineering across web, mobile, IoT, and data into an integrated approach that is critical to our partners' success. To learn more about TXI, visit txidigital.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison

...