Iraqi FM: Baghdad's Arab Summit To Propose Joint Arab Political, Security Initiatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 14 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the Baghdad Summit, scheduled for next Saturday, would propose several joint Arab political and security initiatives, and call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
In a press conference held Wednesday, the Iraqi Foreign Minister said that the initiatives would include a call to establish an Arab Center for Combating Terrorism, Organized Crime, Drugs, in addition to an Arab Fund initiative to support reconstruction efforts.
He explained that the summit would conclude with Baghdad Declaration, which includes the positions of Arab leaders on issues that concern political, economic, social, and development interests of member states of the Arab League.
The Minister explained that the declaration would also include a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and opening of crossings for the entry of humanitarian aid.
Hussein affirmed that the summit would be effective and qualitative, and that the discussions would be realistic and address the challenges facing the region.
Regarding the GCC-US Summit, he said that what is happening in Riyadh today and what will happen in Baghdad next Saturday is an integrative step, and that both events are in the interest of the region and the Arab countries.
The Iraqi Foreign Minister expressed his happiness with the understandings reached by the GCC leaders with the US President and with the decision to lift sanctions on the Syrian people. (end)
