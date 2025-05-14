Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel targets, kills Hassan Aslih photographer from Gaza

Israel targets, kills Hassan Aslih photographer from Gaza


2025-05-14 09:04:00
(MENAFN) clinical sources and witnesses report that an Israeli attack on the emergency center of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza caused the murder of a famous Palestinian press photographer.

His name is Hassan Aslih, who was being treated from injuries from a prior Israeli attack, which targeted of what witnesses depicted as a drone attack on the hospital's surgical department.

A doctor there proven that Aslih was at the medical center for almost 30 days after surviving an Israeli air-raid on the exact hospital in the month of April.

The Israeli army had formerly claimed that Aslih participated in the Hamas attack on the 7th of October on Israel. The attack in April murdered Aslih's fellow Helmi al-Faqawi and injured many other reporters.

Thawabta informed a news agency on the 7th of April. "The occupation's claim that Aslih crossed into the occupied land and took part in the 7 October incidents is part of a policy to discredit and fabricate that the occupation adopts to justify attacks on journalists and media personnel."

MENAFN14052025000045017281ID1109548316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search