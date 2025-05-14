403
Israel targets, kills Hassan Aslih photographer from Gaza
(MENAFN) clinical sources and witnesses report that an Israeli attack on the emergency center of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza caused the murder of a famous Palestinian press photographer.
His name is Hassan Aslih, who was being treated from injuries from a prior Israeli attack, which targeted of what witnesses depicted as a drone attack on the hospital's surgical department.
A doctor there proven that Aslih was at the medical center for almost 30 days after surviving an Israeli air-raid on the exact hospital in the month of April.
The Israeli army had formerly claimed that Aslih participated in the Hamas attack on the 7th of October on Israel. The attack in April murdered Aslih's fellow Helmi al-Faqawi and injured many other reporters.
Thawabta informed a news agency on the 7th of April. "The occupation's claim that Aslih crossed into the occupied land and took part in the 7 October incidents is part of a policy to discredit and fabricate that the occupation adopts to justify attacks on journalists and media personnel."
